Prince Harry and Meghan Markle giggle at Archie in the garden of their £11m home The Sussexes shared a look at their magical outdoor space

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans when they shared rare clips of Archie and Lilibet in their Netflix documentary.

We got to see the Duke cycling down his vast driveway with Archie in tow as well as a throwback of Harry feeding his son Archie when he was a baby, and there was also a very cute moment where Archie's parents couldn't contain their giggles after the tot's comments.

It sounds like Prince Harry's passion for birds is not shared by his son Archie…

This clip shows an idyllic portion of their sprawling garden which features magnificent views across the area, its own pond and a playpark for the little ones.

The family also have an on-site chicken coop called Archie's Chick Inn, and when Meghan made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, a picture of Archie inside the coop was revealed.

The adorable little one was sporting a blue jumper with jeans and yellow wellington boots along with a basket in hand for the all-important collection of eggs.

The family have a chicken coop at home

As well as raising their two beautiful children, Harry and Meghan have three pet dogs who live at their US family home.

Speaking in a virtual appearance, Harry gave an insight into his very busy household, saying: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children."

He then went on to reveal that the dogs chase squirrels around the garden – it sounds like they have quite the array of animals there.

The couple have two children

Luckily, there is plenty of room for the whole family including plenty of landscaped lawns. Other highlights of their wonderful home include an on-site wine cellar, a games room and a swimming pool.

During various appearances, we've seen a look into the couple's sitting room which has been decorated with neutral tones and luxurious additions such as crystals and candles.

