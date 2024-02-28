James Middleton shares sentimental family video

James Middleton took to social media with a sweet family video on Tuesday.

The brother of Princess Kate reposted a clip, which was originally shared in 2022, reminiscing on a sweet moment with four of his seven dogs, one of which appeared to be his beloved dog Ella, who sadly passed away in January 2023.

James shared the throwback clip on his Instagram Stories

Alongside the clip, the entrepreneur, 36, penned three blue love hearts and a GIF of himself cuddling a black king charles spaniel who looks just like his late pup. The video showed the dogs travelling in the countryside in an open vehicle whilst the sun was shining. See the sweet video below.

James Middleton shares sweet family video

The original post had the caption: "Not a bad way to spend a Sunday evening...?." James couldn't be more in love with his pack if he tried and was exceptionally open about how Ella, who was a therapy dog from Pets As Therapy, "saved his life" following struggles with his mental health.

James was very close with his dog, Ella

Ella even inspired James' dog food and company, Ella & Co. Sharing the heartwarming details behind the company he previously confessed: "Ella & Co was born out of my desire to give back to my loving dogs, to treat them with the highest quality food and make their lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine. This platform is a constant reminder of the beautiful journey I shared with Ella.

As well as Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla, his four-legged family members, James is a doting dad to his son Inigo, whom he and his wife, Alizeé, welcomed in October 2023.

Last month, James shared the incredible details of his first holiday with his little boy which was a lavish skiing holiday - and two of his dogs even joined them on the slopes.

The doting dad confessed he had been "waiting for the day" he and his wife could go on their first adventure with the dogs together, and took to his Instagram with an incredible video sho

Alongside the clip, were the words: "Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla."

"Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you and I couldn't recommend it more.

"But it does take careful planning so I've written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you're interested. The link is in my bio and please share your adventures with me."