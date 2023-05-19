Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo make red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi was joined by her husband, Dimitri Rassam

The Monaco royals graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week, with Charlotte Casiraghi wowing in a floral Chanel number.

The model and equestrian, 36, was joined by her husband, Lebanese-French film producer Dimitri Rassam, and her sister-in-law, Beatrice Borromeo, at the glitzy event.

The trio attended the screening of Johnny Depp's latest film, Jeanne du Barry, on Tuesday.

Beatrice, who is married to Charlotte's brother, Pierre Casiraghi, wowed in a black and gold lace gown from Dior's AW22 Couture Collection.

Pierre and Beatrice have two sons, Stefano and Francesco, born in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

© Getty Charlotte wowed in a floral Chanel gown

© Getty Charlotte Casiraghi, Dimitri Rassam and Beatrice Borromeo on the red carpet

© Getty Beatrice Borromeo stunned in Dior

Charlotte is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover – Prince Albert of Monaco's older sister – and the late Stefano Casiraghi.

As well as her four-year-old son, Balthazar, whom she shares with Dimitri, Charlotte also has nine-year-old Raphaël, from her previous relationship with stand-up comedian, Gad Elmaleh.

Princess Maria Carolina De Bourbon des Deux Siciles and Princess Maria Chiara de Bourbon des Deux Siciles also attended Cannes Film Festival this week.

© Getty Princess Maria Carolina De Bourbon des Deux Siciles and Princess Maria Chiara de Bourbon des Deux Siciles

The sisters are the daughters of Princess Camilla and Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, who is one of two claimants to the headship of the former House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies.

In the past, a number of high-profile royals have attended the glamorous film festival in the French Riviera. Take a look back in the clip below...

WATCH: Royals at Cannes Film Festival through the years

Diana, Princess of Wales provided one of the most iconic fashion moments in 1987, when she wowed in a powder-blue Grecian-style gown with a matching scarf by Catherine Walker.

She accessorised the dress with metallic heels, and aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings with a matching bracelet.

© Getty Princess Diana wowed in a Catherine Walker dress

© Getty Charles and Diana arriving at Cannes Film Festival in 1987

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene, have also previously graced Cannes Film Festival, putting in an appearance just before their July 2011 wedding.

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene opted for a dove grey off-the-shoulder Giorgio Armani gown with a glittery belt for the occasion.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at a Cannes gala in 2011

Sarah, Duchess of York attended a fashion event at Cannes Film Festival with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, in 2017.

Prince Andrew's former wife chose an emerald green floor-length gown and accessorised with a diamond choker for the red carpet event.

© Getty Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice at a Cannes fashion event in 2017

Meanwhile, Beatrice opted for a black puff-sleeved top with a deep blue and gold satin midi skirt.

The pair were also pictured with Queen Rania of Jordan at the event, who looked elegant in an ivory satin dress.

