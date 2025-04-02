Duchess Sophie issues urgent statement to commemorate special month

Duchess Sophie has issued a statement to commemorate World Autism Acceptance Month, as royal patron of the National Autistic Society.

In a video shared to the charity's official Instagram account, the wife of Prince Edward thanked the public for support, but asserted that more needs to be done.

She said: "April is when we celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together, to raise awareness and increase acceptance of autism, helping to create a society where autistic people are supported, understood and empowered."

The mother of James, Earl of Wessex also implored that the "positive impact created during April" for autistic people persists beyond the awareness month, and is "not confined to just one moment in time".

Duchess Sophie continued: "Awareness of autism is increasing, but there is still so much more to do to ensure autistic people receive the right support across all aspects of their lives, including education, employment, diagnosis and mental health."

She concluded her statement: "World Autism Acceptance Month encourages us to celebrate autistic adults and children, and find out more about the steps we can all take to create a more inclusive and accepting world," also thanking the public for "continued interest and support".

Duchess Sophie's devotion to charitable causes

Over the years, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been committed to a variety of charities, especially for the visually impaired, following the birth of her daughter Lady Louise Windsor in 2003.

Lady Louise was born with esotropia, which causes a squint in one eye that turns inwards, according to the NHS.

Though she underwent a surgical procedure at 18 months old to correct her vision, it was unsuccessful, she had a second surgery in 2014, at the age of 10, which fixed her eyesight.

Princess Beatrice has followed in Duchess Sophie's footsteps

Following in the footsteps of Duchess Sophie, Princess Beatrice was recently announced as the patron of Borne, a medical research charity aiming to end premature birth.

Since Athena was born weeks premature, the issue is undeniably close to her heart. Just weeks after her daughter's birth, she attended the charity's Wonderland event.