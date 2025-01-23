Marius Borg Høiby swaps rehab for forest dwelling after exile from royal residence

Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby has been spotted heading back to Norway after a stint in a London rehab clinic reportedly for substance abuse. The royal has been arrested numerous times for a string of charges, and his mother has banished him from the royal Skaugum residence.

In October, it was reported by Norwegian publication Aftenposten that Marius no longer has access to Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's royal Skaugum residence. Instead, he lives in a house at the edge of the forest at Skaugum in Asker, just a few hundred metres from the estate's main building, where the Crown Prince couple have their private residence

In the past year, Marius has been arrested on three occasions, in August, September and November, and some accusations are serious charges of assault and rape. On 27 November, Marius was released from custody after a week in prison and he entered a London rehab clinic.

On Wednesday, reports broke that Marius was spotted at Oslo's Gardermoen airport accompanied by a new girlfriend. Norwegian publication Se og Hør captured photos of his return, with luggage and a new lady in tow.

Admitting assault

Marius spoke out via his lawyer, Oyvind Braitlin, in a statement shared with Norwegian outlet NRK after one particular incident. He said: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.

"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."

Marius continued: "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and will explain myself truthfully to the police.

"For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in.

"I also want to apologise to my family. I know that my actions have greatly affected you. So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Marius is the firstborn son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her relationship with convicted felon Morten Borg. Crown Princess Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, and they have raised Marius since.