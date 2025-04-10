Princess Ariane poses in rare royal portraits for milestone moment

Celebrations are in order for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands as their youngest daughter marks a milestone.

Princess Ariane turned 18 on 10 April, and the palace has shared four new portraits of the royal to commemorate the occasion.

Taken by the same photographer who captured Ariane's older sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia, on their 18th birthdays – Frank Ruiter – the images were shot at the family's residence, Palace Huis ten Bosch, in the Hague.

Taken against a dark backdrop with the light angled on her face, Princess Ariane wore a red lace Self-Portrait midi dress with her mother Queen Maxima's diamond chandelier earrings.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Ariane wore her mother's earrings

Her auburn locks were pulled into a half-updo, while her makeup was kept natural, with defined brows, rosy lipstick and a sweep of bronzer.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Ariane looked elegant in a red lace dress

In a second look, Ariane opted for a mint green broderie anglaise dress with Queen Juliana's diamond and aquamarine earrings.

The princess is currently in the final weeks of her two-year International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Adriatic in Duino, Italy.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Ariane wore Queen Juliana's diamond and aquamarine earrings

The Dutch royal palace has yet to confirm Ariane's future plans, but it's possible she may choose to go to university like her sisters.

© Getty The royal sisters have a close relationship

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, is currently studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexia, 19, enrolled on the Civil Engineering course at the Faculty of Engineering at UCL in London last September after taking a gap year.

All about Ariane

Princess Ariane Wilhelmina Máxima Ines of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau, is the third child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

She was born in the Hague on 10 April 2007 and baptised at The Kloosterkerk six months later.

© Getty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with their daughters in Argentina, 2007

Ariane began her education at Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, before attending the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague.

The princess has grown up largely out of the public eye, but has accompanied her family to major formal events over the years, including her father's inauguration as monarch in April 2013 and the annual King's day event.

© Getty The Dutch royal family pictured in November 2024

The Dutch royals also used to take part in a bi-annual family photoshoot during the summer and winter months.

The palace lists Ariane's interests as hockey, tennis, playing the guitar, singing and dancing.