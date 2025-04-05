Princess Beatrice's stepson kicks off Easter holidays after big family celebration 

Princess Beatrice's stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, is enjoying a special Easter holiday in London with his mother, Dara Huang.

The young boy, who recently celebrated his 9th birthday, is spending the school break in the capital, allowing him quality time with both his mother and father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Instagram Dara Huang with her son Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi this weekend

While Princess Beatrice is a devoted stepmother, Dara, an architect and designer, maintains a close relationship with her son.

On Saturday, the doting mum took to Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures and videos of their sunny weekend out in Chelsea - which included a trip to the park and the Anya Hindmarch air travel-inspired concept store.

"Wow this summer light and Wolfie's handprints [laughing emoji]," she wrote alongside a snapshot video from inside her home, before adding a picture from the designer store: "Needless to say we left with a few items…"

© Instagram Dara shared a series of pictures and video - including this one showing Wolfie's handprints on the windows

The posts come one week after Wolfie celebrated his 9th birthday. Sharing a series of throwback images, Dara gushed on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to the light of my life [heart emoji] every day is made brighter because you are in it.

"Thank you God for making me a mom. This is the best job I will ever have[heart emoji] #minime #halfies #eurasian #eurasianhair #motherhood #happiness #love #unconditional."

She later added: "It all happens so fast, before you know it, he won't want mom everywhere with him anymore… I am going to keep clinging on for as long as I am still 'cool'. Had the best day with him today."

Co-parenting

Dara and Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016 before calling off their engagement in 2018. Edo went on to marry Princess Beatrice in 2020, and they now co-parent in a situation Dara has described as "easy".

© Getty Princess Beatrice is a devoted stepmum to Wolfie

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the architect said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'.

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

When Wolfie isn't spending time with Beatrice and Edoardo in their sprawling Cotswolds farmhouse, he lives with his mother in Chelsea, London.

Wolfie's siblings

Wolfie is a big brother to two sisters, Sienna and Athena. Back in January, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second daughter together.

Following her birth, the Palace released a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."