Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena features in new photo

Princess Beatrice welcomed her beautiful baby girl Athena back in January, and now a new photo of her bundle of joy has been unveiled.

The photo showed little Athena swaddled in her gorgeous pink baby blanket, cuddling up to her cuddly toy bunny. The special image, which appears in the second photo of the carousel, appears to have been taken at the same time as the photo shared to announce her birth, which features her dad Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi.

The photograph was captured as part of a beautiful tablescape during a special new baby shower collection the royal put together with her close friend Alice Naylor-Leyland in aid of Borne, a medical research charity with the mission to end premature birth.

Athena was several weeks premature, so no doubt the organisation is close to Beatrice's heart.

© Instagram Baby Athena was born on Wednesday 22nd January

Alice wrote alongside the images: "It has been both a pleasure & a great honour working with my dear friend Princess Beatrice on our new Baby Shower Collection in aid of @bornecharity. I’m so proud of the awareness @beayork has brought to Premature Birth & I’m delighted we were able to create this together celebrating both Motherhood & Friendship."

The beautiful new photo of baby Athena comes just hours after the Princess opened up about Athena's preterm birth in a touching personal essay she wrote for British Vogue.

The Princess of York penned: "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

She continued: "You know that when your baby arrives the doctors and midwives are going to be there, doing everything they can to ensure she makes it through those challenging first few days. But you have no idea how these things will play out, what happens next. The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."

Elsewhere, the strategist spoke about Athena's arrival, saying: "She was so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real. Her feet were so small – almost the same size as the paws on one of my older daughter's soft bunnies."