Princess Beatrice is the image of daughter Sienna with platinum blonde hair

Princess Beatrice is ever the doting mum to her two daughters Sienna and Athena.

Whilst little Athena has inherited her mum's flame-hued locks, Sienna's beautiful tresses are still platinum blonde. The Princess of York's fiery tresses are so iconic, but did you know she once sported bright blonde hair just like her firstborn?

In a beautiful unearthed photo of Beatrice at school, her dazzling white locks couldn't go unnoticed and are just like Sienna's.

The photo in question was taken on 23 June 1993 when Beatrice was just five.

In the snap, the then little Princess appears to be taking part in her school Sports Day at Upton House.

Beatrice looked so sweet her platinum hair styled in immaculate French plaits, finished with vibrant royal blue ribbons at the end. Her hair accessories perfectly matched her all-blue PE kit.

Sienna's locks were last seen in a special photo with her adoring mum and grandmother Sarah Ferguson in June.

Sienna had a starring role as a flower girl for one of Beatrice's closest friends, Marissa Montgomery, who married Jesse Brown at Chelsea Physic Garden in London last year.

It seems as though little Sienna is more like her mum in more ways than one according to her godmother, and Beatrice's close friend Gabriela Peacock.

"Sese is so gorgeous, so sweet," Gabriela exclusively told HELLO!, using Sienna's nickname, before sharing details of what the little one looks like.

"She's beautiful. She's very, very blonde; she looks like a mini-Beatrice, and she is very girly. She and Wolfie are very well-behaved and polite."

Beatrice is the doting stepmother to Christopher Woolf 'Wolfie', whom her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares with his ex-fiance architect Dara Huang.

Gabriela added of Beatrice's parenting: "She's very good at prioritising her children and she's so natural with babies – much better than I am.

"She's incredible with Sienna and Wolfie and I would say that she's got a perfect kind of work-life balance as well."