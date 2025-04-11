Princess Eugenie stuns in slinky thigh-split dress during solo trip abroad

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie stuns in risqué thigh-split dress during solo trip abroad
Princess Eugenie in red dress at national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday© Getty

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter has been in Hong Kong for work

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
4 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie brought a touch of royal glamour to Hong Kong this week as she attended the prestigious Art Basel event. 

The 35-year-old opted for a striking emerald green ensemble featuring a bold thigh-high split dress that would have certainly turned heads. 

Princess Eugenie wearing orange dress and black hat© Getty
Princess Eugenie has been in Hong Kong this week

The daring split added a touch of drama to her look, proving that royal can be both elegant and understated. 

To complement her statement dress, Princess Eugenie layered a chic black double-breasted jacket, the 'Lavinnia' from high-street favourite Reiss. The tailored silhouette of the jacket provided a sophisticated contrast to the daring nature of the dress. 

View post on Instagram
 

Amping up the glamour, the Princess also accessorised with the 'Serrano' Black Teddy Bag from Divlos and a delicate gold necklace. 

Princess Eugenie's love for art

It's no surprise Eugenie attended the art event in Hong Kong this week. Princess Eugenie is a director for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth. 

After gaining a 2:1 in English literature and history of art from Newcastle University in 2012, Eugenie moved to New York for a year to work for online auction firm Paddle8. 

She then moved back to London to begin her role as associate director at Hauser & Wirth in 2015, and was then promoted to director two years later. 

For the royal, working within the art world is, as she once described it, "pretty much a dream," a love affair that began in her childhood. 

Princess Eugenie in leather dress© Getty
Princess Eugenie is a director for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth

Reflecting on her career path with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie previously explained: "I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people."

