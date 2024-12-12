Exclusive: Princess Eugenie dazzles silky skirt ahead of family Chistmas

Princess Eugenie was a festive vision on Wednesday night when she headed out for a Christmas girls' lunch.

The Princess of York, 34, wrapped up in a cosy black coat under which she wore a glamorous emerald-green skirt, elegant velvet boots, and a flattering black roll-neck. She swept her chestnut tresses back into a low bun with a dramatic side parting that framed her flawless face.

© / SplashNews.com Eugenie looked gorgeous wearing a green satin skirt and cosy black coat

In her hand, the Princess carried a black leather holdall, perfectly in keeping with her lunchtime look.

Eugenie joined her cousin Zara Tindall and their close friends Natalie Pinkham, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse, and Di Stewart at Ixchel, a new Mexican restaurant on the King's Road in Chelsea.

© / SplashNews.com Eugenie never fails when it comes to her winter fashion

The glamorous restaurant is beloved by celebrities, the hotspot being the chosen venue for Holly Willoughby's leaving dinner earlier this year ahead of her filming stint in South Africa. Not to mention, the Mexican venue is a favourite of Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, who frequently dines there.

Zara matched her cousin, opting for black boots, which she paired with skin-tight leather trousers, a fabulous fitted black jacket, and a cosy scarf.

Meanwhile, Natalie was the epitome of festive, donning a grey capped-sleeve jumper adorned with jewels around the collar. She matched the stunning knitwear with a pair of fabulous flared jeans.

Zara's special bond with Eugenie

Zara has such an incredible bond with her cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The equestrian always steps out to support Eugenie at her fundraising events for the Anti-Slavery Collective. Last year, Zara joined the likes of Cressida Bonas, James Blunt, and Ed Sheeran at the Anti-Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre.

Over the years, the royal trio have attended countless events together, from their annual Easter Mattins service to behind-the-scenes moments, as well as exciting trips to Royal Ascot.

One sweet moment saw the royal trio pose in an incredibly candid behind-the-scenes photo in honour of Beatrice's 34th birthday.

The sweet moment saw the women looking incredibly glamorous whilst relaxing in the sunshine. Eugenie captured the moment, while Beatrice and Zara leaned in, pouting for the candid snap.