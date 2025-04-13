Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel look so in love in rare PDA moment

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel looked so in love on Friday as they attended a hockey match in Stockholm.
The Swedish royal couple were joined in the stands by their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, as well as Prince Carl Philip's oldest sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.
They watched AIK Ishockey take on BIK Karlskoga in the sixth game of the semi-finals of the HockeyAllSvenskan play-offs. After a nail-biting game, AIK Ishockey clinched a 2-1 victory over their rivals.
Photos from the sporting event showed Estelle and Oscar appearing to have an absolute blast, clapping and beaming for joy as they cheered from the sidelines.
While the Swedish youngsters ultimately stole the show, Victoria and Daniel also charmed royal fans with a rare PDA moment. Amid the sporting action, Daniel, 51, was spotted planting a loving kiss on his wife's cheek.
As he leant in to share a tender moment with his loved one, Victoria could be seen smiling contently with her eyes shut. In another heartwarming moment, King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter was shown resting her head on her husband's shoulder - serious couple goals!
Victoria and Daniel's love story
The couple met at Daniel‘s fitness centre in the mid-2000s. They announced their engagement in February 2009 and went on to tie the knot on 19 June 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Despite the fact that they had been dating for seven years before he popped the question, Daniel previously admitted he was nervous about her answer. "I was hoping for a 'yes' but I wasn't entirely sure," he admitted.
They are raising their two children - Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar - at their royal home in Stockholm called Haga Palace.
Built by architect Carl Christoffer Gjörwell in 1802, Haga Palace was modelled after ballet-master Gallodiers Italian villa in Drottningholm. It was originally a royal residence, but it became a guesthouse for official foreign visitors from 1966 when King Gustaf VI Adolf granted use of the palace to the Swedish government.
In 2009, the government transferred the rights back to the royal court to be used by Crown Princess Victoria and her husband after their wedding in 2010.