The Prince and Princess of Wales set for glamorous date night with Swedish royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to be reunited with the Swedish royals next week.

Prince William and Kate, both 41, will be joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 30 November.

The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports members of the entertainment industry with a nationwide grants scheme, to help those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry during this very difficult economic climate.

The royal couple and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who are on a visit to the UK at the request of the Government of Sweden, will meet a number of performers and representatives from the Royal Variety Charity on the night.

William and Kate carried out a tour of Sweden and Norway in 2018, when the then Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with Prince Louis.

The Waleses and the Swedish royal couple appeared to hit it off with Crown Princess Victoria and Kate both animated during their joint engagements.

The royal ladies also share similar interests in their work, with Victoria and Daniel setting up their foundation after their marriage in 2010, which aims to prevent social isolation and promote good health among children and young people in Sweden.

The Swedish royal couple have children of a similar age to William and Kate – Princess Estelle turned 11 in February, while Prince Oscar was seven in March.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Victoria and Daniel were also among the guests at William and Kate's royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in April 2011.

Future queen Victoria also accompanied her father King Carl XVI Gustaf to King Charles's coronation in May.

This will be William and Kate's fifth appearance at the Royal Variety Performance. The pair last attended in 2021, when the Princess wowed in a green sequined Jenny Packham gown. See what made the pair laugh so much at their last attendance in the clip below...

WATCH: William and Kate can't contain their giggles at Royal Variety Performance

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were the royal guests at last year's show, where Sophie had an awkward encounter with comedian Frank Skinner.

