Princess Beatrice is spring perfection in revived waist-cinching dress 

Princess Beatrice was a ray of sunshine on Sunday as she joined the royals at the traditional Easter church service in Windsor.

For the family gathering, led by King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, the mother-of-two opted to rewear her waist-defining bottle-green dress from royally-loved brand, Beulah London.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous in green as she stepped out to attend the Easter Sunday service with her husband, Edoardo

Beatrice has worn the garment on several occasions, including in June last year when she was spotted at the luxurious Oswald's in Mayfair.

Complete with a button-down bodice, chic belted waist and flattering full-length skirt, it's easy to see why Princess Beatrice's 'Ahana Chambre' crepe midi dress has been a staple in her wardrobe for so many years.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson's daughter was all smiles ahead of the service

The 36-year-old's love for the design is such that she owns a pastel blue version, as well as a tartan iteration which she wore at Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert back in 2023.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice at the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2023, wearing a stunning blue dress by Beulah London

For Sunday's outing, Beatrice paired her trusty emerald frock with some satin block heels in the same hue, as well as a small black handbag complete with a chain handle.

She wore her auburn locks in elegant waves and rounded off her look with a statement gold headpiece secured at the back with a black bow.

Beatrice was joined at the service by her husband Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi who looked dapper in a navy suit and a lemon-yellow tie.

King Charles's family gathering

The service was a family affair with several other key royals in attendance. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, attended with her husband Jack Brooksbank, while Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also made an appearance.

© Max Mumby Members of The Royal Family including King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the traditional Easter Sunday Matins Church Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Other royals at the Mattins service included Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their son James, Earl of Wessex, and Sarah and David Chatto.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla were pictured waving at royal well-wishers

The service featured hymns Te Deum Laudamus, Abbot's Leigh and Maccabaeus as well as readings of the First and Second Lesson. It concluded with The Blessing and a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.

Noticeably absent, nonetheless, were a handful of royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Tindalls, and Lady Louise who is currently studying at St Andrew's University.

While the Waleses are regulars at the annual service, this year, the family-of-five are spending the Easter weekend at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.