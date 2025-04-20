Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle reappears over Easter weekend in new photo with friend
Subscribe
Meghan Markle reappears over Easter weekend in new photo with friend
meghan markle smiling in blue coat © Shutterstock

Meghan Markle reappears over Easter weekend in new photo with friend

The Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever brand back in April

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
43 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex recently reunited with director and photographer, Jake Rosenberg, with the pair sharing a sweet update on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Jake uploaded a black-and-white selfie that showed the pair beaming for the camera during a busy shoot day.

two friends taking selfie © Instagram
Meghan recently caught up with her photographer friend, Jake

Meghan, 43, looked positively radiant dressed in a relaxed shirt with the sleeves rolled up. She wore her raven locks down loose and flashed a huge smile as she casually leant on Jake's shoulder.

Jake, meanwhile, looked smart in a long-sleeved jersey top. He wrote in his caption: "Always a beautiful day shooting with @meghan @aseverofficial."

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex officially launched her As Ever brand in April

New York-based Jake has worked with Meghan on several occasions and was even present at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Earlier this year, he took a beautiful portrait of Meghan at the beach, which she subsequently used as her Instagram profile picture.

At the time, Jake used the image in a post shared to mark the start of 2025. He said: "Always love capturing these moments together - What a way to start the year!"

Following the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Meghan paid tribute to all the men in her squad, including Jake. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a pair of photos that showed the mother-of-two laughing next to makeup artist Daniel Martin, Jake, and the founder of Made by Article, Ryan Sax.

View post on Instagram
 

"Before our launch for @aseverofficial tomorrow, I can't go to sleep without giving a huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade+," Meghan wrote in her caption.

The website landing page appears to show Meghan and Lilibet strolling across a lawn with two palm trees© As Ever
Meghan changed the brand's name from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever

"We know I love my girl squad, but these boys have been part of my team for what feels like forever. You have supported and believed in my creative vision since The Tig, and here we are all these years later creating magic in a different way."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meghan Markle reacts to her first As Ever products selling out

She finished by adding: "Thank you for being the best partners through thick and thin. My heart feels so full. Dream team."

While Meghan has made several appearances on social media in recent weeks, she was last seen publicly on 10 April as she stepped out to attend a performance of Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre in New York.

View post on Instagram
 

The former Suits star was blown away by the show, later sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram page showing her backstage meeting the cast.

"If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage," Meghan wrote in the caption.

"And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night… Her performance will leave you absolutely speechless. Full body chills. I don't think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theater didn't have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More