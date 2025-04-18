Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie reveals previously unseen family photo on phone lock screen
Princess Eugenie wearing burgundy hat and coat© Getty Images

The royal shares two children with Jack Brooksbank

2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie is a devoted mother to her two young sons, so it's no surprise that they feature on her phone's lock screen.

Like many parents, Eugenie's phone is no doubt full of snaps of August, four, and one-year-old Ernest.

And the royal, 35, shared a glimpse at her lock screen as she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, attended the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend alongside Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as cousins, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Eugenie's phone wallpaper displayed a sweet photo of her with one of her children, with mother and son grinning at the camera.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain© Formula 1 via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie's phone lock screen featured a snap of her with one of her sons

The Princess looked elegant in a forest green Reformation dress for the motorsport event, teamed with white trainers, matching sunglasses and a raffia-style bag.

Edoardo later shared an image of Eugenie and Jack giggling as they walked along the grid together, with Jack placing his arms lovingly around his wife's shoulders.

couple posing at grand prix© Instagram
Eugenie and Jack looked so loved-up at the Bahrain Grand Prix

It's not known if August and Ernest joined their parents on their trip to the Middle Eastern country.

Family life

August is set to start school in September, while his little brother, Ernest, turns two on 30 May.

In an Instagram post to mark August's birthday in February, Eugenie wrote: "Happy birthday my darling Augie. 4 today. And what an amazing 4 years. You are so incredibly focused and inquisitive and full of adventure and speed. Can't wait for all our adventures...so many more to come. I love you my boy, my angel."

August Brooksbank has the same hair as Princess Eugenie© Instagram
Eugenie and August

Little August was seen wearing an aviator-style jacket with patches at his party, similar to one sported by Tom Cruise in the Top Gun film from 1986, which centres around US navy fighter pilots.

August Brooksbank in a jumpsuit and an aviator jacket© Instagram
August looked cool in an American aviator jacket at his birthday party

Eugenie spoke to HELLO! in 2023 about how motherhood changed her life, saying ahead of the birth of her second child: "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. 

"Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

August Brooksbank kissing little brother Ernest at Natural History Museum© Instagram / @princesseugenie
August is a big brother to Ernest

Eugenie and Jack split their time between their Kensington Palace cottage in London and Portugal, where Jack works for a property development business.

The couple tied the knot on 12 October 2018 in Windsor after first meeting on a skiing holiday in Verbier in 2010.

