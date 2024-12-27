Watch Duchess Sophie's touching mother-daughter moment with Lady Louise Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children made a rare public appearance for the royal family's Christmas Day outing.

Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, joined their parents for the service at St Mary Magdalene church.

And Lady Louise, who is incredibly close to her mother, was spotted having a heart-to-heart moment with Sophie.

The Duchess, 59, was captured placing a protective arm around her daughter's waist, leaning in to chat with Lady Louise as the pair climbed up the steps to the church.

It's not the only time we've seen Sophie's caring side in recent months, with the Duchess lauded for supporting the Princess of Wales as the royal ladies stood side-by-side at the Remembrance Sunday service in November.

Family reunion

The Christmas period has seen Lady Louise reunite with her family as she takes a break from her studies.

The young royal is studying for an English degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland – the alma mater of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Talented carriage driver Lady Louise also enjoyed an outing with her mother at The London International Horse Show in London just a few days before the Edinburghs headed to Sandringham.

© Shutterstock Sophie and Lady Louise walk to church

The Duchess of Edinburgh is regularly seen supporting her daughter during competitions and training, and even had her family in stitches as she took part in a drinking game during the Sandringham Driving Horse Trials in July.

Lady Louise also regularly borrows outfits and accessories from her mother's stylish wardrobe, with the student seen sporting Sophie's dove grey Jane Taylor beret-style hat for the Christmas Day outing.

© Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor exuded elegance in the dove grey beret

She teamed the accessory with a camel coat, a burgundy dress and nude ankle-strap heels.

Meanwhile, Sophie looked beautiful in a cornflower blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, with a navy veiled Jane Taylor hat, tan boots from Reiss and a mint crossbody bag from Strathberry.

Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward and Sophie's son James also put in a rare public appearance.

He and his sister are expected to carve out their own careers once they have finished their education, rather than becoming full-time working royals.

© Getty James leaving the church service

While the Duke and Duchess rarely disclose information about their children's schooling, James, who celebrated his 17th birthday on 15 December, is likely to be studying for his A-Levels.

The Edinburghs reside at the sprawling Bagshot Park estate in Surrey, located 11 miles (18 km) south of Windsor.

