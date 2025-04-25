Prince William and Princess Kate set for major family reunion

Prince William and Princess Kate are set for a major family reunion during the events commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, and will join Their Majesties the King and Queen alongside other members of the royal family for the important occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to join the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Kent as well as Prime Minister Keir Starmer to watch a military procession arrive at Buckingham Palace on 5 June.

© Getty Images William and Kate will join the rest of the family

They will be joined by Second World War veterans from the Royal British Legion to watch a military procession arrive at Buckingham Palace, to observe military units processing down The Mall from Whitehall. The event, which is to honour those who served during the Second World War, will be followed by a flypast, which the royals will watch from the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The King and Queen are also set to host a Tea Party for veterans and members of the Second World War generation at Buckingham Palace, will view a display of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London, will attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey as well as a live concert from Horse Guards Parade to conclude the national VE Day commemorations.

© Getty The royal couple are due to attend the event with King Charles

While Prince William and Kate have taken part in several royal engagements this year, royal fans recently missed their presence at the Easter Sunday service in Windsor, after they decided to spend the long weekend together as a family with their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven, at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, shortly before the three children were set to return to school after the holidays.

© Getty Images The children returned to school after the Easter holidays

Prince William has since returned to royal duties, and was met with an enthusiastic welcome at Mentivity House on the Aylesbury Estate near Elephant and Castle. The house, which opened in March 2024, offers workshops and youth clubs, plus community initiatives including food and hygiene banks.

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, South London

During the engagement, he was enthusiastically greeted by an enthusiastic resident, Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu, who said: "Let me give you a hug. I see a Prince! A King of England!" At the time, William joked: "Do you want to come on the visit as well? Are we going to go around together?"

He was full of praise for the House, later saying: "Not everyone has Mentivity on their doorstep. It feels like you guys are there for the wider life lessons, not just school. You are like life coaches, slash apprenticeships – that's what you guys are doing. It's so important.

"Looking around the rest of the country, I can’t think of a place that doesn’t need a Mentivity, and that’s troubling. How do you roll something like this out nationally?"