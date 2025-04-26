Why has Prince William never met the Pope?

Prince William is among the representatives attending Pope Francis' funeral. The royal is attending on behalf of his father, King Charles, who met the Pope shortly before his death in April, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. Although William will be representing the British royal family at this somber occasion, he has never actually met the Pope before – but why not?

Speaking on the episode, Emily said: "It's quite a strange concept, isn't it, to go to the funeral of someone you've never met before. But I think you have to remember that this is a massive diplomatic undertaking. It's a sign of our country's respect for the late Pope, and it's also about him being at the heart of international relations."

She added: "If you look at the last two papal funerals, certainly Pope John Paul II's, it was the then Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who represented the Queen. The Queen never attended any papal funerals. So, this is really a continuation of recent tradition."

