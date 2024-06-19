Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A Right Royal Trooping the Colour: Princess Kate and William's look of love, Princess Charlotte's 'formidable' attitude and more
Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
4 minutes ago
Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast where hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are breaking down this year’s delightful Trooping the Colour, which not only celebrated the King’s birthday but also gave a very warm welcome back to the Princess of Wales, who made a rare appearance with her family for the special occasion while confirming via a statement that she is still undergoing cancer treatment. 

Since Emmy has been away on an Italian adventure, she needed to hear all of the latest royal chatter, which Andrea and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily were more than happy to indulge in - including King Charles’ beautiful show of solidarity with his daughter-in-law, Kate, as well as Princess Charlotte’s cheeky antics when showing her little brother Prince Louis who was boss on the Buckingham Palace balcony. 

William pointing out something to Louis© Getty
The Wales family on the balcony

Joining the gang for a good chinwag about the royal family was royal photographer James Whatling, who is still drying off from one of the wettest Trooping the Colour events in recent history!

We're also joined by CNN host and correspondent (and TikTok star) Max Foster - who shares the international perspective on the royal family’s health updates - and why he has nothing but respect for the Wales family. Enjoy!

