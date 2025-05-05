Duchess Sophie cloned Princess Diana's buttoned baby pink dress - and nobody noticed

Duchess Sophie switches up her style more often than we can count, from sparkly gowns and silky leg-split dresses to modest suits and roll-necks.

For VE Day, Prince Edward's wife surprised once again, opting for a stunning pink plaid item she already had in her wardrobe. The royal recycled her bespoke Suzannah London dress adorned with buttons, a white trim and a structured neckline, which she had previously worn on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2022 for the Trooping The Colour flypast.

On Monday, she kept her accessories neutral, with an oversized pink headband from Jane Taylor London, which her daughter Lady Louise was previously pictured wearing. She added nude Prada heels, a tan clutch and Dior pearl hoop earrings. Beauty-wise, her blonde hair was styled into an elegant updo, and she accentuated her natural beauty with delicate daytime makeup.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked pretty in pink as she joined Prince Edward, Princess Kate, Prince William and more royals

Fans may have spotted the similarity between Sophie's pretty pink button-down dress and the one worn by her late sister-in-law Princess Diana in 1990 and 1991. Diana's dress had a shorter hem, falling to her knees, but had the same buttons, pink checked print, lapels and buttons.

© Getty Images Princess Diana wore an almost identical pink plaid dress to a Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in 1990

Sophie wasn't the only one making an elegant appearance to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on 5 May. The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and King Charles and Queen Camilla also watched the parade, which was followed by the iconic flypast over Buckingham Palace and The Mall.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie is not afraid of experimenting with her style

The monarch will also host a garden party for veterans and members of the Second World War generation, and their family members.

VE Day celebrations

Back in 2020, the traditional VE Day celebrations were not able to go ahead as usual due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of missing the historic 75th anniversary, Sophie joined her husband, Prince Edward, and her sister-in-law, Princess Anne, for a virtual call with veterans to learn about their experiences.

The calls were broadcast on a special Facebook livestream as part of a Royal British Legion collaboration.

Rebellious Queen Elizabeth

© Getty Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret snuck out of Buckingham Palace in 1945

The late Queen Elizabeth II revealed she snuck out of Buckingham Palace to join crowds celebrating back in 1945.

In an interview with the BBC in 1985, she said she had "one of the most memorable nights of my life" with her sister Princess Margaret. The teenagers were joined by 16 trusted members of the royal household as they went incognito, joining the public who had gathered to watch her father, King George V,I make an appearance on the balcony, followed by a party at The Ritz and a stroll through London's parks.

King Charles' late mother recalled: "We were terrified of being recognised – so I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes.

"A Grenadier officer among our party of about 16 people said he refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed. So I had to put my cap on normally."