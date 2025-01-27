Princess Eugenie parties in trainers during night out with Jack Brooksbank and Ellie Goulding

Princess Eugenie opted for practical fashion during a fabulous night out at Chiltern Firehouse.

Joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank and close friend Ellie Goulding, the 34-year-old royal looked effortlessly glam as she mingled at one of London's most exclusive venues.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie seen during a night out with Ellie Goulding and Jack Brooksbank

In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the mum-of-two made heads turn with a fashion-forward choice of footwear - her white trainers by LOCI, a sustainable brand known for its chic, eco-conscious designs.

The shoes added a relaxed edge to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble, which featured her go-to Reiss double-breasted blazer paired with coordinating black pencil trousers.

Meanwhile, singer Ellie stunned in edgy, patent leather trousers, while Jack kept things laid-back in black jeans, a matching overcoat and a stylish wool hat.

The trio were all smiles as they posed for a picture, which was released on social media.

The fun night out comes shortly Eugenie spent the holidays with her in-laws for the first time since she married Jack Brooksbank back in 2018. Eugenie shares a close bond with Jack's parents George and Nicola Brooksbank, whom she's previously described as "wonderful people."

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank did not spend Christmas with the royals

In her post-engagement interview with the BBC in 2018, the Princess said: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter leads a busy life with her husband Jack and their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one.

Last year, Eugenie opened up to HELLO! about her family life. She divides her time between the UK and Portugal, where Jack is based for work and where beach time is clearly precious to their young family.

"They love swimming," the Princess said of her two young sons. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher. So we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls.

"We've got a book called The World's Wildest Waters, which is backed by Blue Marine Foundation - I see it every morning when Augie's eating breakfast, and he's like, 'Mama!' and then we go through it.

"The children have to find the creatures in the pictures and the next page is all the facts about the cuttlefish, or the Great White shark or the seal. And Augie loves it."