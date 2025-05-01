Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton tease exciting announcement with cryptic video
Prince William and Kate Middleton tease exciting announcement with cryptic video

Prince William and Princess Kate tease exciting announcement with cryptic video

The Waleses have just returned from the Scottish Isles

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
10 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales hinted at an exciting announcement in a new video shared on the Instagram account on Thursday.

The footage showed a bubbling stream in a leafy forest, a close-up of a blossom tree and then bluebells in the woods.

The caption featured a cryptic message from the couple, which read: "Happy May Day [flower emoji]. Coming soon [camcorder emoji]."

Royal fans were quick to react in the comments, with one writing: "Ooooh this is exciting!! Can’t wait to find out what this is about!"

william and kate visiting community forest © Getty Images
William and Kate visited Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull

Another said: "Such a beautiful video," while a third added: "Being outside in nature makes you happy inside! It’s as simple as that!"

The video was posted after William and Kate's two-day visit to the Scottish Isles, which coincided with their 14th wedding anniversary.

Kate's love of nature

The Princess of Wales's passion for the great outdoors is well documented, with Kate creating a Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, which aimed to highlight the benefits of the natural world for children and families.

Back in 2020, Kate appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and when host Giovanna Fletcher prompted the then Duchess of Cambridge to complete the sentence, "I'm happy when…," she replied: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Kate Middleton walks through wild flowers© Will Warr
Kate pictured walking through a wildflower field when she announced the end of her cancer treatment

Kensington Palace released a video of Kate walking with a Scout group in Lake Windermere near the Lake District last month. She described how she experiences a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when spending time in nature, giving her a "sense of peace" in a "very busy world".

Princess of Wales with scouts© Kensington Palace
Kate walking through the Lake District with the Scouts

The Princess, who is in remission from cancer, has long advocated the benefits of spending time in the natural world, previously revealing how nature became her family's "sanctuary" in the wake of her diagnosis and during her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate was photographed standing next to a large oak tree and captured playing in the woodland, as she shared updates about her treatment last year.

In a post to mark World Cancer Day in February, Kate was captured in a personal snap taken by her youngest son, Prince Louis, which showed the royal standing with her arms outstretched in a wintery forest scene.

Kate Middleton pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day © Instagram
Princess Kate pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day

"Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," she captioned the shot.

