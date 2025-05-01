Prince William and Princess Kate tease exciting announcement with cryptic video

The Prince and Princess of Wales hinted at an exciting announcement in a new video shared on the Instagram account on Thursday.

The footage showed a bubbling stream in a leafy forest, a close-up of a blossom tree and then bluebells in the woods.

The caption featured a cryptic message from the couple, which read: "Happy May Day [flower emoji]. Coming soon [camcorder emoji]."

Royal fans were quick to react in the comments, with one writing: "Ooooh this is exciting!! Can’t wait to find out what this is about!"

Another said: "Such a beautiful video," while a third added: "Being outside in nature makes you happy inside! It’s as simple as that!"

The video was posted after William and Kate's two-day visit to the Scottish Isles, which coincided with their 14th wedding anniversary.

Kate's love of nature

The Princess of Wales's passion for the great outdoors is well documented, with Kate creating a Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, which aimed to highlight the benefits of the natural world for children and families.

Back in 2020, Kate appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and when host Giovanna Fletcher prompted the then Duchess of Cambridge to complete the sentence, "I'm happy when…," she replied: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Kensington Palace released a video of Kate walking with a Scout group in Lake Windermere near the Lake District last month. She described how she experiences a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when spending time in nature, giving her a "sense of peace" in a "very busy world".

The Princess, who is in remission from cancer, has long advocated the benefits of spending time in the natural world, previously revealing how nature became her family's "sanctuary" in the wake of her diagnosis and during her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate was photographed standing next to a large oak tree and captured playing in the woodland, as she shared updates about her treatment last year.

In a post to mark World Cancer Day in February, Kate was captured in a personal snap taken by her youngest son, Prince Louis, which showed the royal standing with her arms outstretched in a wintery forest scene.

"Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," she captioned the shot.

