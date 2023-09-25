WATCH: Prince Archie can't stop giggling at Prince Harry in sweet family video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was born in London in 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lead a relatively low-key life in Montecito, California with Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

While Prince Harry and Meghan did not release any photographs of Archie to mark his special day, the couple shared plenty of cute home videos in their Netflix docuseries, which was released last December.

The Sussexes took an extended break from royal duties on Vancouver Island in Canada in late 2019, when Archie was just seven months old.

Footage from that time shows Archie's first experience of snow and an incredibly sweet father-son moment with Prince Harry, where the tot cannot stop giggling. Watch it here…

WATCH: Archie can't stop giggling at Prince Harry in cute family video

Meghan described the family's time in Canada as "peaceful," adding: "You could breathe for a minute."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January 2020, with the pair carrying out their final engagements in March before permanently moving to North America.

© Netflix Archie sees snow for the first time on Vancouver Island

The Sussexes lived temporarily at Tyler Perry's LA mansion, before purchasing their first family home in Montecito in July 2020.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

© Netflix Archie and Harry share a sweet bond

The family of four made their first UK trip in June 2022 to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which coincided with Lilibet's first birthday.

Harry and Meghan threw a tea party for their daughter at their now former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with the couple sharing sweet footage of Archie as he helped his little sister to blow out her birthday candles in their Netflix documentary.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

Earlier this year, and following Charles's accession to the throne last September, the Duke and Duchess confirmed they are now using Archie and Lilibet's royal titles as they announced that Lilibet had been christened at their Montecito home.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess and also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet did not join Harry in London for King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Harry's last trip to the UK was earlier this month when he attended the WellChild Awards in London, before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf. The Duchess joined her husband shortly after the tournament started but Archie and Lilibet remained in the US.

LISTEN: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go to school on Saturdays