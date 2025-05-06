Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte's most tender VE Day mother-daughter moments with Kate Middleton
princess kate with kids on balcony © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate's mother-daughter balcony moments - including tender gesture

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined on VE Day by their three children George, Charlotte and Louis 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
39 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte, delighted royal fans when she stepped out to attend the 80th anniversary of VE commemorations on Monday.

The youngster, ten, was joined by her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, with the trio making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacular RAF flypast, including a display by the Red Arrows.

Amidst the sweet sibling moments – notably Louis copying his brother George's swish hair flip – Princess Charlotte also shared memorable moments with her mother, Princess Kate. See heartwarming photos below... 

1/8

princess kate with hand on charlotte's back © Getty Images

Tender touch

During their appearance on the royal balcony, Kate showed off her maternal side as they returned inside, opting to place a loving hand on Charlotte's shoulder.

2/8

princess kate in royal box with charlotte © Getty Images

A helping hand

Meanwhile, during the military procession, Kate could be seen affectionately sweeping Charlotte's hair over her shoulder, with the pair also sharing a laugh as they watched on from inside the royal box. 

3/8

princess kate with charlotte at VE Day event © Getty Images

Sweet introduction

In another tender moment, Kate was seen introducing Charlotte to veteran Bernard Morgan. Bernard, 101, had been stationed in Germany on the day Britain declared victory in Europe. 

He was one of the few people who had prior warning of the war coming to an end, as he worked for the intelligence unit.

4/8

kate talking to daughter charlotte in royal box © Getty Images

A light-hearted moment

Elsewhere, the pair had a candid exchange as Charlotte appeared to suggest a tweak to her mother's lipstick. Kate responded by gently dabbing at her lips, as if to correct a small blemish.

5/8

Louis tapping on balcony© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charlotte's fashion

For the special outing, William and Kate's daughter donned the same blue and green tartan coat that she wore for Christmas Day in 2024. 

She layered this over a matching dress complete with a frilled white collar and slipped on a pair of Mary Janes to complete her outfit.

6/8

kate in purple dress at ve day © Getty Images

Kate's fashion

Princess Kate, meanwhile, was a vision in vibrant magenta. Dressed to impress, the royal mother-of-three rocked a stunning Emilia Wickstead coat dress which she teamed with a matching pillbox hat adorned with a large bow at the back. 

A pair of nude pumps and some diamond and garnet earrings added a dose of sparkle.

7/8

Royals on balcony to watch flypast© AFP via Getty Images

Family gathering

The Waleses were joined by senior members of the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Also making an appearance was the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, 89, who donned his Field Marshal No.2 Service Dress.

8/8

Prince George and Prince William listening to veterans© Getty

George steps into the limelight

In a major milestone, Kate and William's eldest son, Prince George, joined his parents at a tea party for Second World War veterans. 

The youngster, who is second-in-line to the throne, is gradually being introduced to public duties – and it's clear to see that his royal charm is starting to shine through.

