Tom Hardy’s surprising royal link and explicit verdict on Prince Harry

Tom Hardy may be a Hollywood heartthrob but did you know he has ties with British royalty?

The Peaky Blinders actor is a close friend of Prince Harry and famously made a quick dash back to the UK whilst filming Fonzo for the Duke’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Whilst the pair go way back, Tom has said in the past that his relationship with Harry is "deeply private" but did previously tell Esquire: “Harry’s a [expletive] legend.”

The pair have also been pictured attending the polo together over the years. Another moment Tom and Harry have crossed paths was back in 2017 at the Dunkirk premiere.

© Getty Images for Audi Harry and Tom have been friends for years

Tom’s surprising royal link

It is unclear how the pair met however it is likely the initially crossed paths through Tom’s work with the Prince’s Trust.

Tom took on the ambassadorship in 2010, launching the You Can Do It campaign focused on addressing the low self-esteem and lack of confidence experienced by some young people.

© Getty Images Tom has been an ambassador for the Prince's Trust and was awarded his CBE in 2018

In his role, Tom has also raised awareness about the importance of seeking help and support, and has discussed the work of The Prince's Trust in helping young people overcome addiction and other challenges.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Royal honour

In 2018, Tom was awarded a CBE by the then Prince Charles for his services to drama.

"The Prince's Trust is a charity that has always been close to my heart," he told Mirror at the time.

Prince William

Whilst not much has been said about Tom's bond with the future King Prince William, according to reports, the royal brothers joined the actor in a cameo recorded for Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Storm Troopers.

© David M. Benett Tom with Prince William in 2016

However, it was reported that their scene was ultimately cut from the final film but appeared in the deleted scenes on the DVD/Blu-ray release. The reason for the cut was primarily due to the Princes' height, as stormtroopers are typically 5'11", while William is 6'3" and Harry is 6'1"