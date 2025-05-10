Unseen photos from Prince Charles’ 5th birthday party - and his cake is a marvel

Prince Charles of Luxembourg has had a busy few months: just over a month after his first official royal outing, he has celebrated his fifth birthday with a very intimate party.

To commemorate the future Grand Duke, the royal household released a series of official portraits for young Charles' birthday, giving fans of the family a glimpse into their festivities.

© Sophie Margue The Luxembourg royals were a beautiful family unit in the official portraits

In one wonderful snap, he can be seen alongside his parents Hereditary Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Duchess Stéphanie, as well as his younger brother François, sitting around his huge farm-themed birthday cake.

© Sophie Margue Prince François and Prince Charles were so adorable together

Another adorable photo of Prince Charles and Prince François saw the brothers sitting next to each other on the steps, beaming straight into the camera.

© Sophie Margue Prince Charles looked so happy in his birthday portraits

A third picture saw the future Grand Duke giggling excitedly as he played on the swing. For the portraits, Charles was dressed very smartly, in a cute blue and white jumper, a pair of indigo jeans and a pair of navy blue trainers.

Prince Charles' first official royal outing

At the end of March, Charles celebrated an incredible milestone moment, when he attended the inauguration of a school that had been named in his honour, on his first official royal duty.

The Luxembourg royal, born in May 2020, was pictured cutting the ribbon at the event, and later went on a tour of the school's various facilities with his parents, appearing to be particularly taken by a painting of a train hanging on the wall.

Dressed in a dapper maroon jumper and brown trousers, the future Grand Duke looked so sweet on his big day. One particularly touching moment saw Prince Charles in his father's arms as the pair unveiled the plaque that confirmed the school's name.

For the occasion, students from the school gave him various gifts, and the young royal was pictured signing his name in the school's registry book.

Prince Charles' father is due to inherit the Luxembourg throne

The future Grand Duke's milestone outing comes during a significant time for the family, as his father Guillaume prepares to succeed his own father Grand Duke Henri, who will abdicate the throne in October 2025.

© WireImage Grand Duke Henri is in the process of abdicating

During a service held last year, Henri appointed Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative. In this role, Guillaume assumes most of his father's constitutional powers.

"I really want to give Prince Guillaume a lot more responsibility, because I think I really need to slow down," the current Grand Duke said at the time.