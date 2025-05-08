Princess Anne quietly altered cashmere bird-print 'wedding' dress for new appearance

The Princess Royal invests in classic, versatile styles she can easily recycle, showing off her sustainable sartorial prowess on every formal royal outing.

Her latest look for the VE Day thanksgiving service was no exception, with Princess Anne rifling through her existing wardrobe to pick out an elegant cashmere coat dress from one of her trusted designers, Shibumi.

True to form, the royal didn't shy away from serving up the shock factor with her outfit details, including her surprising bird print. The ivory 'Nehru' coat dress featured a delicate grey pattern made up of large birds perched on trailing branches with scattered leaves.

It also comes in another 24 vintage prints in brighter colours, but the white and blue-grey ensemble kept her look unique yet understated for the Westminster Abbey event.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Princess Anne wore a Shibumi 'wedding' coat dress

The brand explained the "wedding" coat is their "biggest seller," adding: "It has a smart mandarin collar, which is so elegant.

"There are no vents on this women’s wedding coat, it has neat slit pockets and small covered buttons down the front; however, it looks best when worn open, as a frock coat. It looks great worn with dresses, skirts and trousers. A versatile ladies dress coat for smart and casual occasions."

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess Royal donned a dress with blue birds and trees

Anne's custom-made version, however, features a folded collar to minimise drama, while her accessories moved away from the bridal design and highlighted the blue accents. She wore a blue and grey hat, a simple pearl necklace and a cerulean clutch bag that matched her suede gloves.

© Getty The royal previously wore the same outfit to Ascot 2024

She had previously worn the exact outfit, including the dress and hat, to Ascot 2024.

Anne's gloves explained

Princess Anne often wears gloves on royal engagements

Princess Anne has often worn gloves on royal outings, even defying the warm weather in the past with her traditional winter accessory.

This decision, which the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Kate have also previously made, could be because gloves help to avoid germs when meeting and shaking lots of hands.

"If you're the Queen, you’re shaking a lot of hands, so they protect her hands," explained Genevieve James, Creative Director of luxury glovemaker Cornelia James.

VE Day service

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh also attended the thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

After stepping out for the parade, flypast and tea party on Monday 5 May, the royals have been marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day all week.

Also in attendance at the most recent event were Sir Tim Laurence, King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales recycled her Alessandra Rich dress

Several of the royal ladies followed the blue and white colour scheme, with Kate wearing a white polka dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich, Sophie stepping out in a leg-split Beulah London dress, and Camilla opting for a white coat with black stitching by Anna Valentine.

The royal family led the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance. The King then laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales.