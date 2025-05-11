Queen Camilla just revived her husband King Charles's old coat

Queen Camilla flew the flag for sustainable fashion this week during commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On Thursday, King Charles and his wife attended a special concert at the Horse Guards Parade, which featured dazzling performances from the likes of The Darkness and Freya Ridings.

While Camilla, 77, boasts an impressive wardrobe teeming with designer pieces, Her Majesty made a strong case for slow fashion by opting to revive one of her husband's old coats.

The traditional daglah, complete with swirling silver motifs, was presented to the King during one of his visits to Saudi Arabia.

It was crafted by Saudi designer Yahya Al Bishri and is made from wool and cashmere. The coat is a popular cultural garment from Saudi Arabia - and is traditionally worn by grooms during a marriage reception.

Camilla, who is known for thrifty approach to fashion, has worn the striking garment on several occasions, including in 2022 for a Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, and in June 2022 for the late Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace.

To freshen up the look, the mother-of-two styled the piece on Thursday with a dark dress, a navy velvet clutch and a pair of shimmering earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.

The King's wife wasn't the only royal to dip into the sartorial archives this week. Also flying the flag for sustainable fashion was Duchess Sophie who borrowed her daughter Lady Louise's gem-encrusted pastel pink headband as she joined senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The beautiful accessory was first worn by her 21-year-old daughter Louise back in June 2022 during the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

King Charles the eco-warrior

Passionate about protecting the planet, King Charles has long vouched for a sustainable approach to fashion. Back in 2010, Charles helped to launch The Campaign For Wool to help shine a spotlight on sustainably produced fabrics.

At the time, he said: "A major part of the change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one, where textiles and clothing are produced sustainably, enjoy long use, and are made using natural materials, specifically wool, which will biodegrade naturally and quickly at the end of their useful life."

Meanwhile, in September last year, His Majesty's charity, The King's Foundation, helped to launch a sustainable clothing line in collaboration with Net-A-Porter.

The garments were produced by six fashion graduates during a six-month residency at The King's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters in Ayrshire, Scotland.

When it comes to his own wardrobe, Charles has several key garments on rotation, including his collection of quirky ties, and his beloved double-breasted tweed coat which has been a staple of his since the late 1980s.

