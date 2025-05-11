The heartbreaking truth behind Prince Harry’s school experience revealed

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his time at Eton and the difficult dynamic he faced with his older brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has often described his school years as challenging. In contrast, Prince William, 42, reportedly thrived during his time at the prestigious boarding school.

'Pretend we don’t know each other'

© Getty Prince Harry in action for Eton against Marlborough during The National Schools Polo Tournament

In a 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Harry recalled a moment that left a lasting impression.

When he first arrived at Eton, he was told by William to act as if they didn’t know each other. Harry said: “At the time, it hurt.”

He added: “I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, ‘What do you mean? We’re now at the same school.’”

William’s decision to distance himself was described by Harry as something he took “personally”. However, he acknowledged that such behaviour is often typical of older siblings trying to establish independence.

Struggling to fit in

© Getty Prince Harry sits in his room at Eton College

Harry has admitted he never felt entirely comfortable at Eton. In his memoir Spare, he explained how he found it hard to settle into one group.

The royal wrote: “Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton.” He described the social structure among sporty students, with ‘dry bobs’ playing land-based sports like rugby and football, while ‘wet bobs’ focused on rowing or swimming.

Harry continued: “I was a dry who occasionally got wet. I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart.”

Using rugby to cope

© Getty Prince Harry taking part at Eton College in the Wall Games

Harry found some escape in sport. Rugby became an outlet for frustration and emotional release.

“Rugby let me indulge my rage,” he wrote. “I simply didn't feel pain the way other boys did, which made me scary on a pitch.”

While sport helped, it didn’t solve the broader issue of feeling like an outsider. The prince’s reflections suggest that Eton was a place where he often felt disconnected.

William’s different experience

© Getty Prince Harry at Eton College Boarding School

Unlike Harry, William reportedly enjoyed his time at Eton. The Prince of Wales is even said to be considering sending Prince George, now 11, to the school.

William and Princess Kate, both 42, were seen visiting the school with George in 2023, fuelling speculation he may follow in his father’s footsteps.

If George does attend Eton, it will continue a tradition within the royal family, though his experience may be very different from Harry’s.

A complicated brotherly bond

© Getty Prince Harry playing football

Harry’s recollection of his school years adds to the growing picture of a complex relationship between the brothers.

Their bond, once perceived as close, has become increasingly strained in recent years—especially following Harry and Meghan’s move to the US and the publication of Spare.

Harry’s memories of Eton may help explain some of that distance. Feeling rejected by William at such a formative time seems to have left a deep emotional impact.

Eton’s legacy and royal tradition

© Getty Prince Harry, the younger son of the Prince of Wales, sits in his room at Eton College

Eton has long been associated with the royal family and British aristocracy. Founded in 1440, it has educated generations of royals, politicians, and public figures.

Yet Harry’s story offers a reminder that even the most elite institutions are not immune to personal struggles and emotional complexities.

His candidness about his school experience continues to shape public understanding of the pressures faced by younger royals growing up in the public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan now reside in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince William and Princess Kate continue to carry out royal duties on behalf of the Crown, with their family based in Windsor.