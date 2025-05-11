Duchess Sophie's daring pre-royal outfit is bang on trend for 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh has always had an extensive wardrobe filled to the brim with outfits for all kinds of occasions – even before she was a part of the royal family.

With Duchess Sophie always aiming for timeless elegance, whether she goes for a feminine floral or a power suit, it's no surprise that she sometimes winds up being astronomically ahead of the curve when it comes to style trends.

Attending the Golden Wedding Anniversary celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the then-girlfriend of Prince Edward wore an incredibly stylish hybrid ensemble with a statement piece that stole the spotlight.

In a mostly monochrome look, Duchess Sophie opted for a chocolate brown pinstripe single-breasted blazer and matching midi skirt with a pair of heels and a burgundy velvet hat to match – a simple and classy look. But it was her accessories that demanded attention.

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie's mostly monochrome look was sophisticated and stylish

With a brown and white fur scarf slung over her shoulder, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor was also carrying a monogrammed brown Louis Vuitton handbag, an eye-catching patterned piece that stood out from her primarily understated look.

Duchess Sophie's look is bang on trend for this year

Though brown has been a popular colour for clothing for a long time, due to its timeless quality, it's seen a major resurgence in popularity following Pantone's declaration that 'mocha mousse' would be the colour of the year for 2025.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Duchess Sophie's chocolate brown outfit was bang on trend for the year

Associated with nature, the colour typically symbolises stability, warmth and groundedness, all traits appropriate to convey at an occasion such as a wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't the only British royal going for brown

Late last month, Princess Kate was also seen out and about rocking an on-trend brown outfit, just ahead of her 14th wedding anniversary with Prince William.

© Getty Prince William and the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona for their anniversary

Going for a balance between formal and comfortable dress, the Princess of Wales opted for a button-up blue linen shirt from Boden, a brown blazer, chocolate skinny jeans and a pair of 'Vivian' sunglasses from Finlay.

Alongside her new understated look, the Princess of Wales wore her hair long and wavy, appearing to have gone for a darker blonde colour, swapping out her signature brunette tresses for a more summer-ready style.