Princess Kate's quiet message of 'sorrow and grief' honouring late mother-in-law Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales always has a purpose behind what she wears, and more often than not there is a sentimental reasoning behind her choices of clothing, especially when it comes to accessories.

Appearing at the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Princess Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in a very symbolic way.

As well as her polka-dot dress being inspired by the late mother of Princes William and Harry, her choice of jewellery was also a symbolic homage to her.

Tobias Kormind, managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds, commented on Princess Kate's outfit, calling the entire ensemble "reminiscent of Princess Diana".

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate's dress was reminiscent of the late Princess Diana

He noted: "She chose to accessorise with pearls and opted for her Collingwood Pearl and Diamond drop earrings. These were gifted to the late Princess as a present by Collingwood, a jewellery firm favoured by the Spencers, and became a mainstay in her jewellery collection."

The jewellery expert further added: "They have been a fast favourite of both princesses who have often paired them with the pearl and diamond Lover's Knot tiara."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate paid tribute to her husband Prince William's mother Princess Diana through her earrings

On the pieces being an appropriate choice for VE Day, Tobias commented: "The earrings were also fitting, keeping in mind the solemn nature of the occasion – pearls signify sorrow and grief, and this jewel was also worn by the Princess on Remembrance Sunday in 2021, tying together the two sombre occasions."

Princess Kate's recent tribute to her late grandfather

This isn't the first VE Day outfit that the Princess of Wales has used to pay her respects to a late family member.

On Monday, she joined her husband and his aunts, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie, at the military parade. She wore a golden brooch on her coat's lapel, which seemed to be the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm brooch, with Air Force wings, which served as a tribute to her late grandfather, Ronald Goldsmith, who was a fighter pilot during the Second World War.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a brooch to pay tribute to her late grandfather

Ronald passed away in 2003, at 72 years old, following an eight-year battle with the degenerative disease Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

See some of Princess Kate's most iconic jewellery below...

© Getty Images The Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara was commissioned in 1818 by Queen Mary and made by British jewellers, Garrard. Experts now estimate its worth as between £1 million and £3 million.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Her Queen Mary emerald choker was previously worn by Princess Diana during the 1985 Australia tour.



© Getty Images Princess Kate wore her first tiara on her wedding day, borrowing the Cartier Halo tiara from the royal collection with the late Queen Elizabeth's permission.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales also inherited Princess Diana's blue sapphire and diamond drop earrings.

See a breakdown of Princess Kate's best outfits below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits