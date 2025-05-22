Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate set for joint HMS Glasgow engagement

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Family LIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate arrive in Scotland to christen HMS Glasgow
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart after attending the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey © Getty
Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning

The Princess of Wales will join the Prince of Wales in Scotland to attend HMS Glasgow's naming ceremony. In June 2021, Kate was appointed as the Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate, designed to provide protection to the UK's nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

During the joint outing, the Princess will take part in naming the ship by releasing a bottle of whisky which will be broken against the ship's hull. Following the ceremony, the couple will head onboard the ship and meet representatives from BAE Systems who have been leading the progress of the delivery of the ship, as well as those from the Royal Navy, who will discuss the unique capability that the ship will offer.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also continue their tour of the Scottish Isles, visiting the Isles of Kerrera, Seil, Easdale and Luing.

