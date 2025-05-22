Baby joy for royal couple - see statement

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg have announced the wonderful news that their daughter, Princess Alexandra, and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, are expecting their second child.

The joyous announcement was made on Thursday, with an official statement expressing the family's delight.

The statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great pleasure of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mister Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child."

The Court also revealed the expected arrival timeframe, stating: "La naissance est prévue pour l'automne," which translates to "The birth is expected in the autumn."

Both the royal family and the Bagory family are said to be sharing in the happiness of the expectant parents.

© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory are to have another baby

"The Grand Duke, Grand Duchess and members of both families join in the joy of their children," the statement concluded.

Princess Alexandra, 34, and Nicolas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Victoire, in May 2024.

About Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg

The princess is the fourth and only daughter of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess. She has three elder brothers – Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Felix and Prince Louis, as well as younger brother, Prince Sebastien.

© Rex The royal couple married in 2023

Alexandra, who was raised in the Luxembourg countryside at Fischbach Castle, was previously excluded from the line of succession until 2011, when her father Grand Duke Henri issued absolute primogeniture, meaning that all of his female descendants had the right to be included in line to the throne.

Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory's wedding

Professional linguist Princess Alexandra married Paris-based businessman Nicolas Bagory in a civil ceremony in Luxembourg on 22 April 2023.

A religious wedding also took place at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France, just a few days later.