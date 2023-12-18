Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg expecting first child with husband Nicolas Bagory – details

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg has announced that Princess Alexandra is expecting her first child with her husband Nicolas Bagory.

In an official statement released on Monday, the Court shared: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the immense joy to announce that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child."

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is expecting her first child

It continued: "The birth is planned for spring. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess along with members of both families unite in this great happiness."

The joyous baby news comes just months after Princess Alexandra, 32, wed Nicolas in a stunning religious ceremony held at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France.

© Getty Images Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg & Nicolas Bagory greet crowds as they arrive for their Civil Wedding

In photos shared by the Grand Ducal court, the couple, who officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony, looked besotted as they posed amid towering trees and with beloved family members.

For the special occasion, Princess Alexandra looked every inch the beautiful bride in a resplendent white gown complete with panels of draped fabric and a sweeping A-line skirt. And for some added sparkle, the brunette beauty spruced up her look with a glittering halo tiara and some exquisite pearl-drop earrings. Perfection!

Nicolas, meanwhile, looked smart in suave pinstripe trousers and a traditional tailcoat in slate grey.

© Getty Images The happy couple tied the knot earlier this year

The newlyweds tied the knot surrounded by their family, including Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and the bride's siblings Prince Guillaume, 42, Prince Félix, 39, Prince Louis, 37, and Prince Sébastien, 31.

News of their engagement hit the headlines in November 2022, with the Grand Ducal court sharing a stunning engagement photo that showed the loved-up couple cuddling as the princess showed off her sparkling ring.

© Getty Images Luxembourg's royal family at the Grand Ducal Palace on the National Day in 2019

The official announcement translated to: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory.

"Born on November 11, 1988, Mr Bagory grew up in Brittany. After studying political science and classics, he now works in the creation of social and cultural projects. The wedding will take place in the spring.

© Getty Images Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg with his wife Crown Princess Stephanie and their son Prince Charles

"The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

Princess Alexandra will become the fourth of the Grand Duke's children to welcome a baby, following in the footsteps of her brothers Louis, Félix and Guillaume.

WATCH: Discover the future kings and queens

Prince Félix and his wife Princess Claire are already doting parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, whilst Prince Guillaume is a devoted father to Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume and Prince Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume whom he shares with his wife Princess Stéphanie.

Prince Louis, meanwhile, shares two sons from his marriage with Tessy Antony: Prince Gabriel Michael Louis Ronny, and Prince Noah Etienne Guillaume Gabriel Matthias Xavier.