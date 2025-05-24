Princess Kate turns heads in never-before-seen brooch with touching tribute

Princess Kate has debuted a bespoke brooch during her latest royal outing in Scotland.

The 43-year-old royal attended the official naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow on Wednesday, joined by Prince William, 42.

A meaningful moment for the Princess of Wales

© Getty Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

The event marked Kate’s first time officially naming a Royal Navy vessel.

She carried out the whisky-smashing tradition at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun, on the banks of the River Clyde.

Kate said during the ceremony: "I have the pleasure to name this ship HMS Glasgow; may God bless her and all who sail on her."

The occasion was significant. Kate was appointed Sponsor of HMS Glasgow back in 2021. The ship is one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced warships, built to protect the UK’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

Brooch design honours HMS Glasgow

© Getty The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attends the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

Kate’s brooch caught the attention of royal fans. The piece had never been seen before and was designed especially for the event.

The brooch was commissioned by James Porter & Son, one of Scotland’s oldest jewellers. The Glasgow-based company was founded in 1858 and remains a family-run business.

Simon Porter, representing the fifth generation of the firm, shared more details: "It was an absolute honour to see her wearing it. Against a plain navy background, it really stood out."

The brooch’s design was inspired by the ship’s crest, making it a direct tribute to HMS Glasgow and the city itself.

A royal look with nautical touches

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William and Kate looked chic for their engagement with HMS Glasgow

For the event, Kate wore a navy and white outfit by Suzannah London, a designer she’s worn on previous engagements.

She paired the tailored coat with a hat by Philip Treacy, one of her go-to milliners for official occasions.

Her styling echoed the naval theme of the day, with clean lines and classic details.

The new brooch was placed prominently on her lapel, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the look.

Funded by historic London livery companies

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal looked lovely in blue

The piece was funded by two London livery companies: The Worshipful Company of Fan Makers and The Worshipful Company of Merchant Taylors.

Livery companies have long-standing connections with the military and often contribute to ceremonial elements, especially within the Royal Navy.

Their involvement further tied the design to British tradition and heritage.

Previous naming duties

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate met with apprentices

While this was her first time naming a Royal Navy vessel, Kate has previously led other naming ceremonies.

In 2011, she christened a lifeboat. In 2013, she launched the Royal Princess cruise ship.

She was also involved in naming the UK’s polar research ship in 2019, which famously drew public attention for almost being named Boaty McBoatface.

These events are traditionally led by senior female royals. Kate’s involvement signals her growing role within the institution, particularly in military and maritime patronages.

Why the brooch matters

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales was wearing a very special brooch

Accessories worn by royal women are often carefully chosen. They can signal alliances, commemorate events or reflect personal tributes.

This brooch, created in Glasgow and inspired by the crest of HMS Glasgow, is a clear nod to the city and the Royal Navy.

Kate’s wardrobe is typically classic and understated. When a new item appears, especially one with bespoke design and symbolism, it tends to attract attention from both royal watchers and fashion followers.

It’s also worth noting that brooches have been used by Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla, and the late Queen Mother as markers of significance during official duties.

Kate adopting this tradition further aligns her with the monarchy’s past and its ongoing evolution.

A growing connection to Scotland

© Alamy The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

Kate and William, who hold the titles Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, have made a number of recent visits north of the border.

Events like this strengthen their ties to different parts of the UK and highlight regional contributions to national life.

The Princess’s choice to wear Scottish craftsmanship for a Scottish naval ship naming reflects her attention to detail.

It’s the kind of subtle but thoughtful gesture that defines much of Kate’s public role.