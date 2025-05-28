Princess Lilibet's new 3-word nickname from mother Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has given royal fans a heartwarming peek into her life as a mum, sharing a charming video featuring her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, delighted her Instagram followers with a beautifully shot clip of the mother-and-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand through a field, both dressed in matching white beekeeping suits.

In the caption, the former actress revealed the sweet three-word nickname for her daughter, "My little honey".

© Instagram Princess Lilibet has the sweetest nickname

"Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she's even wearing my gloves)," she wrote in the caption as she referenced their honey harvesting adventure.

Lilibet's name pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II's childhood nickname. The name derives from the Hebrew root Elisheva, meaning "God is my oath" and is a sweet and unusual nickname for Elizabeth.

Love for nicknames

Both Prince Harry and Meghan are known for coining affectionate pet names for one another, even calling their son Prince Archie, "Arch".

© Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess often lovingly calls Harry, "H". Speaking with her friend, IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima on her podcast, Meghan opened up about the start of their relationship.

"Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code," Meghan shared, taking a trip down memory lane. "People didn't know we were dating for - talk about memory lane - so long ago."

She added: "I couldn't tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret]. So I think we were just on a letter basis."

The fact that Harry and Meghan call each other H and M, the initials of their first names, was first revealed in an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

"In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life," she shared. "You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."