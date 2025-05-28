Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla conclude Canada tour
Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla conclude Canada tour
King Charles and Queen Camilla smiling at their Canada tour
Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla conclude Canada tour

Follow live updates as the royal couple completes their final day abroad

King Charles and Queen Camilla complete historic Canadian tour

Good morning, royal watchers! Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates on all the latest royal news today. 

It's been a busy couple of days for King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have just completed their historic Canadian tour. Yesterday was a significant day, as King Charles made history by becoming only the second British monarch to address the Canadian parliament.

Following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II in 1957, he opened the first session of the 45th parliament in Ottawa.

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you live updates throughout the day.

