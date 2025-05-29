Royal taken to hospital after serious motorcycle accident: 'I'm lucky to be alive'

Princess Maria Carolina de Bourbon said she is "very lucky to be alive" after a serious motorcycle accident. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, was taken to hospital and ended up in the Intensive Care Unit after she "crashed headfirst into a wall" while riding her bike.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Princess urged her followers to "wear a helmet", adding: "Mine saved my life".

Alongside a series of photos, including one of Maria Carolina wearing her helmet and another of her lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace, she wrote: "I'm incredibly lucky to be alive. I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle.

"I wanted to share my own experience as I've realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving," she continued, before urging her followers to wear a helmet whilst riding their bikes. "Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life."

Sharing her appreciation for the hospital staff for their care, Maria Carolina continued: "My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference."

Her followers rushed to social media to share their relief over her safety and wished the Princess a speedy recovery.

© WireImage Princess Maria Carolina was rushed to hospital after a motorcycle accident

One person wrote: "Thank God you're ok!! Sending love and positive thoughts for your full recovery!!" while another added: "So glad to read that you are well and safe."

© Getty Princess Maria Carolina pictured with her sister, Princess Maria Chiara

It comes after Maria Carolina's attendance at the Grand Prix in Monaco. Marking the trip on Instagram, the Princess posted a carousel of snaps, including one of her posing alongside British F1 racer Lando Norris. In the caption, she penned: "Grand Prix weekend recap."

All to know about Princess Carolina de Bourbon

The Italian heiress is the daughter of Prince Charles and Princess Camilla of Bourbon-Two Sicilies. She has a sister, Princess Maria Chiara, who is 20.

© Getty Princess Maria is the daughter of Prince Carlo

Maria Carolina studied jointly at Harvard and the International University of Monte Carlo, and is a graduate of the Marangoni Fashion Institute in Paris.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year, Maria Carolina opened up about her close bond with her sister. "I heard a quote once that said parents leave too early, your future partner maybe arrives too late, but the only person who stays with you forever is your sibling," she said. "It's great to have someone by your side who always has your back, who helps you and loves you, and with whom you can create memories."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB