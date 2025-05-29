Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent pictured as Danish palace quietly shares new portraits
Subscribe
Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent pictured as Danish palace quietly shares new portraits
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine wave from palace balcony© Getty Images

Danish palace quietly shares new portraits of Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

The twins are King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest children

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
18 minutes ago
Share this:

The Danish royal palace shared previously unseen portraits of King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest children as they made subtle changes to their website this week.

The biography pages of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine now feature more recent images of the twins.

Vincent is seen sporting a checked blazer over a blue open-collared shirt, while his twin sister, Josephine, smiles for the camera in a pale blue broderie-style shirt with floral detailing.

The young royals, both 14, attend different schools, with Josephine moving to Kildegård Private School in 2023 as Vincent remained at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

Vincent and Josephine joined their parents and older sister, Princess Isabella, 18, for a balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace to mark King Frederik's 57th birthday on Monday.

Danish royals on balcony for King Frederik's birthday© Getty
The Danish royals stepped out to mark King Frederik's birthday

While Frederik and Vincent were dressed in navy suits, Mary opted for a blue wrap dress, while Isabella looked chic in a burnt orange suit and Josephine wore a floral blouse with cream wide-legged trousers.

Queen Margrethe, who was recently hospitalised, also made an appearance.

The only family member missing was Frederik and Mary's eldest son, Crown Prince Christian.

News on Crown Prince Christian

King Frederik and Queen Mary announced that Crown Prince Christian, 19, has completed his military training with the Guard Hussar regiment at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.

Congratulatory messages flooded in for the Danish heir, who will begin his lieutenant's training in August.

Crown Prince Christian in combat fatigues© Kongehuset
Crown Prince Christian completed an intense military exercise

Earlier this month, Christian undertook a mandatory four-day REX tour with his platoon.

The Crown Prince and his cadets endured a number of conditions while carrying a full pack of equipment and living off rations, with limited sleep.

The soldiers were tested during a realistic battle setting on the final day of the training. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: WATCH: Crown Prince Christian completes intense military training

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More