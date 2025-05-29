Danish palace quietly shares new portraits of Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

The Danish royal palace shared previously unseen portraits of King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest children as they made subtle changes to their website this week.

The biography pages of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine now feature more recent images of the twins.

Vincent is seen sporting a checked blazer over a blue open-collared shirt, while his twin sister, Josephine, smiles for the camera in a pale blue broderie-style shirt with floral detailing.

The young royals, both 14, attend different schools, with Josephine moving to Kildegård Private School in 2023 as Vincent remained at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

Vincent and Josephine joined their parents and older sister, Princess Isabella, 18, for a balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace to mark King Frederik's 57th birthday on Monday.

© Getty The Danish royals stepped out to mark King Frederik's birthday

While Frederik and Vincent were dressed in navy suits, Mary opted for a blue wrap dress, while Isabella looked chic in a burnt orange suit and Josephine wore a floral blouse with cream wide-legged trousers.

Queen Margrethe, who was recently hospitalised, also made an appearance.

The only family member missing was Frederik and Mary's eldest son, Crown Prince Christian.

News on Crown Prince Christian

King Frederik and Queen Mary announced that Crown Prince Christian, 19, has completed his military training with the Guard Hussar regiment at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.

Congratulatory messages flooded in for the Danish heir, who will begin his lieutenant's training in August.

© Kongehuset Crown Prince Christian completed an intense military exercise

Earlier this month, Christian undertook a mandatory four-day REX tour with his platoon.

The Crown Prince and his cadets endured a number of conditions while carrying a full pack of equipment and living off rations, with limited sleep.

The soldiers were tested during a realistic battle setting on the final day of the training.

