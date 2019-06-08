Duchesses Meghan, Kate and Camilla bow heads in unison during Trooping the Colour parade – see the sweet moment The royal family were out in force at the event

The Duchesses of Cambridge, Sussex and Cornwall showed their respect to the Queen by bowing in unison during the Trooping the Colour carriage procession on Saturday morning. The sweet moment, which was caught on film during the coverage, sees Camilla lead in nodding her head as the National Anthem plays, followed swiftly by Meghan and Kate. The three women rode in a carriage together alongside Prince Harry - who also raised his hand in salute - while both Prince Charles and Prince William took part in the military parade on horseback.

No doubt royal fans were thrilled to see Duchess Meghan make a surprise appearance at the Queen's annual birthday event, just over a month after welcoming her first-born son with husband Harry – baby Archie Harrison. Meghan looked relaxed and radiant as she chatted happily with Kate and Camilla, and chose to wear a navy outfit by her wedding dress designer, Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller.

Kate also joined Meghan in wearing her wedding designer, in another creation from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She teamed the pretty yellow coat dress with a floral fascinator by Philip Treacy – a favourite of hers – and her Bahrein pearl drop earrings. Duchess Camilla dressed in one of her favourite fashion labels, too, wearing a chic mint green dress by Bruce Oldfield. How lovely to see the three ladies together!

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians take part in the event to mark The Queen's official birthday. The procession moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade. Once the Queen has arrived at Horse Guard's Parade, Her Majesty is greeted by a royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops. The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by Members of the royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

