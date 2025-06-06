Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret overseas trip without children revealed
Subscribe
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret overseas trip without children revealed
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Easter Sunday Service© Getty

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret overseas trip without children revealed

The royal couple watched John Legend perform

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
45 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been on a discreet overseas trip this week. 

It seems the royal couple travelled to Sweden's capital city, Stockholm, for the prestigious Brilliant Minds Foundation conference, an exclusive annual gathering known for bringing together some of the world's most influential creative minds. 

Adding a touch of star power to the event, Grammy-winning artist John Legend entertained attendees. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk in step toward Easter service, showcasing her full emerald look with a belted silhouette, statement buttons, and luxe satin Mary Jane pumps.© Samir Hussein/WireImage
It seems are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Sweden

Edoardo, the 41-year-old property developer, couldn't resist sharing a glimpse of the performance, posting footage on social media showing the musician captivating the audience with his 2013 pop ballad All of Me. 

The Brilliant Minds Foundation conference is a global platform dedicated to connecting innovators, thought leaders, storytellers and celebrities committed to discussing transformative ideas. 

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice at the Art of Wishes Gala© Getty
The couple share two daughters together

Princess Beatrice clearly has a strong affinity for the foundation, as this isn't her first time attending; she has previously participated in the conferences in both 2019 and 2024. 

Last year, Beatrice attended in her role as the founder of BY-EQ, an advisory organisation focused on emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence. She also serves as the vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, a software company. 

Royal duties

In recent years, Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have taken on greater royal responsibilities in the wake of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death. 

Prince William exclusive

Media Image© Getty

The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more...

Despite being non-working members of the Firm, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's two daughters remain core members of the royal family and have increasingly stepped out to support seniors such as King Charles and Prince William.

Beatrice and Eugenie's charity work

The sibling duo have close links with several charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, for which they're both honorary patrons. 

Beatrice and Eugenie wearing evening dresses in front of a flower wall© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Beatrice and Eugenie could have a more prominent role within the monarchy when William becomes King

Beyond this, they have also worked with other organisations including Street Child, Elephant Family and the Blue Marine Foundation. 

Princess Beatrice's private life

Princess Beatrice wed property developer Edoardo back in 2020, with the pair later welcoming their first daughter, Sienna, in September 2021, and their latest arrival, a daughter called Athena, in January 2025.

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares video of John Legend’s performance in Sweden

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More