Meghan Markle's £70,000 jewels she rarely takes off

The Duchess of Sussex is just days away from returning to our screens with her new Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan set to premiere on 15 January 2025.

Meghan succeeded in creating a buzz around her upcoming project, setting the Internet ablaze when she dropped the trailer in a surprise announcement shared on Instagram after returning to social media for the first time in five years.

If the trailer is a taster of what's to come, viewers can expect a seat at the table of Meghan's epic dinner parties, exclusive access to her favourite recipes, and a host of chic outfits.

The wife of Prince Harry was impeccably dressed in the trailer, and wore more than £70,000 ($86,000) worth of jewellery (not including her £150,000 engagement ring).

From the Cartier 'LOVE' bangle she never takes off, to Princess Diana's iconic Cartier Tank Watch, the mother-of-two has several precious pieces in her personal jewellery collection. Keep scrolling to see every item the Duchess wore in her Netflix series…

© Netflix Cartier 'LOVE' bangle £7,050 Meghan rarely goes anywhere without her Cartier 'LOVE' bangle. The timeless piece is synonymous with Cartier's legacy after it was conceptualised by legendary jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1969. The classic bracelet is locked with screw details that suggest the wearer is locked into love. The brand says: "Love is an expression of Cartier's design vision. This oval bracelet created by Aldo Cipullo in New York during the 1970s features clean lines and is composed of two rigid and flat circular arcs that must be screwed together using a special screwdriver."

© Netflix Jennifer Meyer 18k Mini Bezel Tennis Bracelet £2,500 The Duchess of Sussex stacked her Cartier bangle with a delicate beaded tennis bracelet in 18k gold.



© Instagram Ariel Gordon Diamond Hex Tennis Bracelet £4,500 Meghan also layered her stack with the Ariel Gordon 'Diamond Hex' tennis bracelet, a piece of jewellery she first wore just after Valentine's Day at the Mount Currie Community Centre last year. Could it have been a token of love from Prince Harry?



© Getty Images Princess Diana's Cartier Tank Francaise watch £21,400 In 2022, as she and Harry attended a reception for the Invictus Games, Meghan was pictured wearing Diana's Cartier Tank Watch. While Princess Diana's timeless gold watch has become a prized item in Meghan's jewellery collection, the Duchess' love for the Cartier Tank is a long-lasting love affair. She splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she previously told HELLO!. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Lorraine Schwartz 'Against Evil Eye' diamond bracelet £15,000 In 2023, Meghan added a glittering new addition to her jewellery box - a symbolic bracelet intended to ward off evil and bad spirits. The delicate piece, which retails for $28,624, is a fitting piece in Meghan' jewellery collection considering her penchant for symbolic jewellery and spirituality. It is "believed to protect individuals from the envy of others," per its designer.

© Getty Cartier Juste un Clou necklace £15,500 Another Cartier addition to Meghan's jewellery box is the 'Juste un Clou' necklace, recognised by its signature corkscrew nail design.



© Netflix Logan Hollowell Emerald choker £4,000 The mother-of-two was hosting a panel discussion with Prince Harry, as part of The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age in 2023, when she was first seen wearing her emerald choker.



© Netflix Logan Hollowell Zodiac ring £1,600 Meghan's Zodiac ring boasts the constellations of 'Leo' and 'Virgo', which are the star signs of her husband Harry, and their daughter, Princess Lilibet.



© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Knot earrings £200 One of the most affordable items of jewellery in Meghan's collection that she wore in her Netflix series are her gold knot earrings, setting the wearer back a cool £200.

