Meghan Markle's new white skinny jeans are the best you will ever see

On Monday morning, a picture appeared on X (Formerly Twitter) of the beautiful Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry alongside Derrick Cobbinah, the founder of Forces Help Ghana.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand for God Save The King

Meghan looked so chic in a pair of slim fit, skinny white jeans that were slightly cropped. She teamed them with a cream knitted top, a stunning terracotta blazer and a dazzling pair of deck shoes in the same colour palette. How sublime? Such a gorgeous outfit right there.

With her hair teased into a relaxed updo, the Duchess has never looked more stunning.

It looks like Meghan, 42, has re-worn her white 'Le High Skinny' jeans from Frame, which she also stepped out in last year. At the time, in images that appeared on Page Six, the mother-of-two rocked a Max Mara camel coat alongside the jeans, as well her much-loved Chanel slingback pumps.

© Karwai Tang Meghan wears her white skinny jeans come rain and shine!

Meghan accessorised with a Hermes blue patterned scarf and her Gucci leather belt that cinched her waist, completing the look with a white Goyard tote bag.

Meghan has clearly decided to raid her wardrobe this trip for pieces she knows and loves. On Sunday, the former Suits actress stepped out in a pretty frock by Johanna Ortiz, and teamed it with gold jewellery, sassy shades and a Hollywood style updo.

© KOLA SULAIMON Meghan looking chic at the Polo in Lagos

But all eyes were on her sassy gold high heels from Burberry - the very same pair she used to rock over ten years ago.

© Getty/Andrew Esiebo Meghan wearing her Burberry shoes on the trip

The brand's 'Prorsum Berkeley Heels' boasted a snakeskin knot across the toe, as well as striking strap detail, and were designed by former creative director Christopher Bailey. They are sadly unavailable now but would have probably cost the royal around £1000 at the time of purchase. Many items that the Duchess wore back in the day are hugely popular on Ebay and Vinted right now, so check them out if you fancy some royal throwbacks in your wardrobe!