Duchess Sophie saves the best for last in unexpected hat

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of elegance on Sunday as she attended the final day of the highly anticipated Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Embracing the warm weather, the royal mother-of-two opted for a stunning linen maxi dress complete with ruffled sleeves and a frilly hem. Crafted by Zimmermann, her frock also featured a pretty floral design teeming with pinks and purples.

Sophie, 60, paired her bold dress with a coordinating linen jacket, a statement straw boater hat wrapped with a blush-pink ribbon, and some elegant gold earrings carved with flowers.

It was an unexpected hat choice from the royal, as Sophie typically opts for smart fedoras and lampshade hats.

© Getty Images The royal was pictured beaming and laughing as she stepped out on Sunday

As for hair and beauty, the royal wore her honeyed blonde locks in a low ponytail, and highlighted her sculpted features with warm bronzer, telescopic mascara and a slick of rosy lipstick. Perfection!

© Getty Images Prince Edward's wife donned a straw boater and a floral dress from Zimmermann

During the show, Sophie got stuck in and tried her hand at carriage driving - a little-known equestrian sport whereby a horse, a pair or team of horses, is driven in a harness pulling a two or four-wheeled carriage.

It's a passion she shares with her daughter Lady Louise who was taught by her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie took part in the British Driving Society Drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Duke discovered carriage driving after first taking up polo. He was credited with bringing the sport to the UK, and went on to represent Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Musing on her love for the sport, Louise previously said in 2021: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think."

© Getty Images Lady Louise took part in a carriage driving event at the Royal Windsor Horse show in 2024

She added: "After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

Sophie's sartorial flair

On Saturday, the Duchess was a boho dream in an eye-catching red midi dress from royally-approved brand, Ghost. Peppered with teeny white moons and stars, Sophie's "Aueline" frock was a charming take on the classic wrap dress.

© Getty Images Sophie was a vision in red on Saturday

Layering up against the gusts of wind, Sophie paired her crimson garment with a chic wool-blend jacket from Isabel Marant, chunky espadrilles and a stylish cream bag complete with an embroidered leather strap.

© Getty Images The royal paired her recycled bag with some sensational suede boots

As a renowned outfit repeater, Sophie also whipped out her "Paloma" bag on Thursday, teaming it with an elegant pleated skirt in white, a dusty pink jumper, a military-style coat in navy and a pair of suede knee-high boots.

