Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie saves the best for last in unexpected hat
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie saves the best for last in unexpected hat
duchess sophie smiling in jacket © Getty Images

Duchess Sophie saves the best for last in unexpected hat

The Duchess of Edinburgh took part in carriage driving during the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
36 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of elegance on Sunday as she attended the final day of the highly anticipated Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Embracing the warm weather, the royal mother-of-two opted for a stunning linen maxi dress complete with ruffled sleeves and a frilly hem. Crafted by Zimmermann, her frock also featured a pretty floral design teeming with pinks and purples.

Sophie, 60, paired her bold dress with a coordinating linen jacket, a statement straw boater hat wrapped with a blush-pink ribbon, and some elegant gold earrings carved with flowers. 

It was an unexpected hat choice from the royal, as Sophie typically opts for smart fedoras and lampshade hats. 

duchess sophie laughing while carriage driving © Getty Images
The royal was pictured beaming and laughing as she stepped out on Sunday

As for hair and beauty, the royal wore her honeyed blonde locks in a low ponytail, and highlighted her sculpted features with warm bronzer, telescopic mascara and a slick of rosy lipstick. Perfection!

duchess sophie in straw boater© Getty Images
Prince Edward's wife donned a straw boater and a floral dress from Zimmermann

During the show, Sophie got stuck in and tried her hand at carriage driving - a little-known equestrian sport whereby a horse, a pair or team of horses, is driven in a harness pulling a two or four-wheeled carriage.

It's a passion she shares with her daughter Lady Louise who was taught by her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

two people taking part in carriage driving © Getty Images
Duchess Sophie took part in the British Driving Society Drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Duke discovered carriage driving after first taking up polo. He was credited with bringing the sport to the UK, and went on to represent Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Musing on her love for the sport, Louise previously said in 2021: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think."

lady louise taking part in carriage driving event © Getty Images
Lady Louise took part in a carriage driving event at the Royal Windsor Horse show in 2024

She added: "After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

Sophie's sartorial flair

On Saturday, the Duchess was a boho dream in an eye-catching red midi dress from royally-approved brand, Ghost. Peppered with teeny white moons and stars, Sophie's "Aueline" frock was a charming take on the classic wrap dress.

duchess sophie in red dress and white blazer© Getty Images
Sophie was a vision in red on Saturday

Layering up against the gusts of wind, Sophie paired her crimson garment with a chic wool-blend jacket from Isabel Marant, chunky espadrilles and a stylish cream bag complete with an embroidered leather strap.

duchess sophie in pleated white skirt and navy coat© Getty Images
The royal paired her recycled bag with some sensational suede boots

As a renowned outfit repeater, Sophie also whipped out her "Paloma" bag on Thursday, teaming it with an elegant pleated skirt in white, a dusty pink jumper, a military-style coat in navy and a pair of suede knee-high boots.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Duchess Sophie's royal life, marriage and more

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More