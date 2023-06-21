WATCH: Princess Anne and Prince George's sweet interaction at Trooping the Colour

The Princess Royal was spotted having a sweet interaction with her great-nephew, Prince George, on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they watched the flypast at Trooping the Colour.

Princess Anne, 72, appeared to be pointing out the different aircraft to the Prince and Princess of Wales's enthusiastic eldest child, with the pair both exchanging smiles and a small giggle.

See their sweet rapport in the video below…

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Anne's sweet interaction on the balcony at Trooping the Colour

George, who turns ten on 22 July, watched the parade from a carriage with his mother Kate, his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Princess Anne appeared to be pointing out the different aircraft to her great-nephew, Prince George

Meanwhile, Prince William joined King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward as they rode on horseback down The Mall. The four were all dressed in military uniform for the occasion.

Working members of the royal family then watched the spectacular military flypast from the palace balcony after the parade.

The day saw many milestones, from the King becoming the first monarch in more than 30 years to ride a horse throughout Trooping the Colour and it was a similar period since five of the nation's most prestigious regiments had gathered to celebrate the sovereign's official birthday.

Camilla and Kate – appointed royal colonels following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – were given prominent new roles during Trooping and were no longer just spectators.

© Getty Princess Anne took part in the procession

The Queen's Fiona Clare red silk dress took inspiration from the scarlet tunics of the Grenadier Guards while Kate wore a striking emerald green dress by Andrew Gn and matching hat by Philip Treacy in honour of her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

© Getty The royals watching the flypast from the balcony

© Getty Prince Louis looked adorable in his red shorts as he walked alongside his siblings

Meanwhile, royal brothers George and Louis matched in navy blazers and red ties, with Louis also sporting red shorts for the occasion. Charlotte donned a white sailor-style dress with red detailing.

On the eve before Trooping the Colour, Princess Anne also hosted a traditional dinner at Clarence House for her fellow Household Division Colonels in her role as Senior Colonel.

She was joined by the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent.