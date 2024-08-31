Crown Princess Victoria displays toned arms in coral one-shoulder gown

Crown Princess Victoria was among the glamorous guests at Princess Märtha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway on Saturday.

The future Swedish queen, 47, showcased her toned arms in a coral one-shouldered gown by Christer Lindarw.

The bespoke gown features flower and feather detailing created by designer Tim Mårtenson, a ruched bodice and an A-line style skirt.

Crown Princess Victoria teamed the gown with metallic platform heels, a silver clutch bag and a chunky bangle on her right wrist.

Styling her brunette locks into her signature sleek bun, she accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, featuring painted Swarovski stones, by Shourouk.

© Alamy Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia looked beautiful in bold citrus gowns

The royal mum-of-two previously wore the dress at a Royal Opera theatre performance in September 2023 to celebrate her father King Carl XVI Gustaf's Golden Jubilee.

Victoria was accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel, 50, who looked smart in a black tuxedo, in line with the dress code for the wedding.

The Crown Princess' younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, 45, was also in attendance at Märtha Louise and Durek's nuptials, along with his wife, Princess Sofia, 39, who wowed in an orange and white ombre-style gown by Lilli Jahilo.

The Swedish royals' attendance was confirmed by the palace ahead of the Norwegian wedding, and they weren't the only royals among the guest list.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit waved as she and Crown Prince Haakon arrived at the ceremony

Joining the celebrations were Märtha Louise's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as her brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and the couple's children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien were also pictured arriving at the ceremony, which took place at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, set among the beautiful Norwegian fjord landscape.

Märtha Louise and Durek tied the knot in front of 350 guests on Saturday afternoon, with proceedings led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte.

Speaking after the ceremony, Märtha Louise said: "Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever."

Durek added: "Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs everything."

© Getty Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett arrive at their wedding party at Hotel Union

Festivities kicked off on Thursday with a meet-and-greet party at the Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city.

On Friday, guests were then taken to the wedding venue as they enjoyed a boat party along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village, taking in the sights of the Seven Sisters, the Suitor and the Bridal Veil waterfalls.

The evening saw the bride and groom surprise guests with a spectacular salsa dance at their Latin American-themed pre-wedding event.

