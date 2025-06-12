King Charles adds a lavish 150-year-old feature to Sandringham

King Charles is sprucing up Sandringham with an elegant new feature.

The King has hand-selected a new set of velvet red curtains for the estate's exquisite ballroom, as revealed by Sandringham's official Instagram page.

"Beautiful new curtains have been handmade and hung in the Sandringham Ballroom, replacing the previous ones, which were over 50 years old," the post read.

"The new curtains were personally chosen by His Majesty The King and inspired by the collection of South Asian Arms and Armour presented to Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, during his tour of the Indian subcontinent in 1875-76."

© Instagram The official Sandringham Instagram posted a picture of the new curtains

According to Sandringham's official website, "many of the Prince's gifts of arms and armour from India were displayed in the Ballroom, Ballroom Corridor and Dining Room of his Norfolk residence, Sandringham House."

Located in rural Norfolk and renowned for its impressive 20,000 acres, sprawling gardens, and sublime interiors, Sandringham has been undergoing improvements; in 2023, the King embarked on plans to replace the existing lawn with a biodiverse topiary garden.

© Sarah Hemmings /Bav Media Sandringham House has been undergoing upgrades both inside and outside

When Charles first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The house has passed through generations of royals since being originally purchased in 1862

The property was first purchased by Queen Victoria in 1862 for her son, the future King Edward VII.

The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family. The house was then inherited by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, George V. The late Queen also inherited the estate before it was passed to King Charles upon her death in 2022.

© Getty Images The residence has been a respite for the royals for over a century

The Daily Mail's Richard Eden has pointed out that it is shrouded in secrecy, citing that it is not known how many bedrooms are inside the residence.

"Sandringham is one of those private estates, it's huge, I mean, there are about 700 homes in total on the estate, it's massive," he said.