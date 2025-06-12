Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: King Charles set for big reunion with siblings
  • King Charles to attend the annual King's Foundation Awards ceremony, with celebrity ambassadors expected.
  • King Charles, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will host a reception at Windsor Castle for King's Award for Enterprise winners.
  • Princess Anne will attend a researcher conference at the Technology and Innovation Centre and a Volunteer Conference with Victim Support Scotland.
Big day for King Charles

Wednesday marks yet another busy day for the royal family and this time, King Charles is taking centre stage. The monarch will step out to attend the annual King's Foundation Awards ceremony, an event that's always a star-studded affair with many celebrity ambassadors expected to show their support. 

The King will later be joined by Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, as well as Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they host a special reception at Windsor Castle for the deserving winners of the King's Award for Enterprise. 

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has a packed schedule of her own, attending a researcher conference at the Technology and Innovation Centre and a Volunteer Conference with Victim Support Scotland. Phew!

