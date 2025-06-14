Prince William corrects Prince George during blink-and-you-miss-it balcony moment

Prince William was spotted correcting his son Prince George during a subtle moment at this year’s Trooping the Colour. The family had gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony when the 11-year-old appeared slightly out of place.

A short clip shared on social media captured William speaking briefly to George as the royals looked out at the crowd. William gestured for his son to move slightly, helping adjust the positioning of the children during the final moments of the flypast.

George quickly responded to the instruction, shifting along the balcony. The moment passed quietly and was barely noticeable unless watching closely.

A royal family tradition

The balcony appearance forms the finale of the King’s Birthday Parade. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the ceremony, joined by senior working royals.

Kate, 43, stood alongside her husband and children as the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows soared overhead. The Princess of Wales kept a close eye on her three children throughout the event.

Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, stood on either side of George. Louis gave a big wave to the crowds as the flypast ended, while Charlotte turned to smile at the public, guided gently by Kate’s hand.

The children steal the show

George, Charlotte and Louis are familiar faces at Trooping the Colour. The siblings first appeared together on the balcony in 2019.

This year, they travelled by carriage with Kate from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. Charlotte and Kate shared a twinning moment in aqua, while the boys wore matching suits and red ties.

The three were composed and well-behaved throughout the ceremony.

Louis added his usual cheeky energy, drawing smiles from both parents.

George’s growing role

George, now second in line to the throne, is becoming more involved in royal life. His presence at formal events has increased in recent months.

In May, George joined his parents at a tea party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event, held at Buckingham Palace, welcomed veterans and members of the World War II generation.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

It was George’s first time at such a formal occasion. He was seen shaking hands, listening to stories and sitting beside his father throughout.

Sources have said William and Kate are introducing royal duties slowly. They are aiming to balance responsibility with as normal a childhood as possible.

The King’s Birthday Parade

Trooping the Colour is held every June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles, 76, was joined by Queen Camilla in a carriage down the Mall.

Senior royals including Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward rode on horseback. All wore black armbands in remembrance of victims of the recent Air India crash.

A minute’s silence was observed during the ceremony. The display featured more than 1,400 soldiers and ended with the traditional balcony flypast.

The Queen wore a white silk crepe dress by Anna Valentine with silver embroidery. Her hat was designed by Philip Treacy.