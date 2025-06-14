Prince William corrects Prince George during blink-and-you-miss-it balcony moment

Prince William was spotted correcting his son Prince George during a subtle moment at this year’s Trooping the Colour. The family had gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony when the 11-year-old appeared slightly out of place.
A short clip shared on social media captured William speaking briefly to George as the royals looked out at the crowd. William gestured for his son to move slightly, helping adjust the positioning of the children during the final moments of the flypast.
George quickly responded to the instruction, shifting along the balcony. The moment passed quietly and was barely noticeable unless watching closely.
A royal family tradition
The balcony appearance forms the finale of the King’s Birthday Parade. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the ceremony, joined by senior working royals.
Kate, 43, stood alongside her husband and children as the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows soared overhead. The Princess of Wales kept a close eye on her three children throughout the event.
Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, stood on either side of George. Louis gave a big wave to the crowds as the flypast ended, while Charlotte turned to smile at the public, guided gently by Kate’s hand.
The children steal the show
George, Charlotte and Louis are familiar faces at Trooping the Colour. The siblings first appeared together on the balcony in 2019.
This year, they travelled by carriage with Kate from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. Charlotte and Kate shared a twinning moment in aqua, while the boys wore matching suits and red ties.
The three were composed and well-behaved throughout the ceremony.
Louis added his usual cheeky energy, drawing smiles from both parents.
George’s growing role
George, now second in line to the throne, is becoming more involved in royal life. His presence at formal events has increased in recent months.
In May, George joined his parents at a tea party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event, held at Buckingham Palace, welcomed veterans and members of the World War II generation.
It was George’s first time at such a formal occasion. He was seen shaking hands, listening to stories and sitting beside his father throughout.
Sources have said William and Kate are introducing royal duties slowly. They are aiming to balance responsibility with as normal a childhood as possible.
The King’s Birthday Parade
Trooping the Colour is held every June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles, 76, was joined by Queen Camilla in a carriage down the Mall.
Senior royals including Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward rode on horseback. All wore black armbands in remembrance of victims of the recent Air India crash.
A minute’s silence was observed during the ceremony. The display featured more than 1,400 soldiers and ended with the traditional balcony flypast.
The Queen wore a white silk crepe dress by Anna Valentine with silver embroidery. Her hat was designed by Philip Treacy.